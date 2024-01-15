Hezbollah attacks northern Israel after bombing that kills a senior militant commander

Hezbollah attacks targets in northern Israel (Reuters/Ali Hashisho)

Hezbollah fired dozens of missiles at northern Israel on ThursdayFollowing bombings in southern Lebanon that killed 15 people, including a senior commander of the terrorist group.

You may be interested in: Israel strikes four Hezbollah headquarters after new attack by Iran-backed terrorist organization

“In a first reaction to the massacres of (the Lebanese cities of) Nabatieh and Savaneh, Islamic resistance fighters fired dozens of Katyusha-type rockets against the (Israeli city of) Kiryat Shmona,” the extremist movement indicated. a statement.

The terrorist group, which is backed by the Iranian regime, also claimed responsibility for a series of attacks against Israeli military targets near the border.

You may be interested in: Israel kills top Hezbollah militant commander in airstrike in southern Lebanon

He also reported in three separate statements Three of its fighters died in Israeli bombingDue to which the number of Hezbollah terrorists killed since Wednesday has increased to eight.

The Israeli army, for its part, confirmed this Thursday that it had killed a commander of the movement, identified as Ali Al DebsBombed a building in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, along with his deputy Ibrahim Issa and another fighter on Wednesday.

Senior Hezbollah commander Ali Muhammad al-Debis killed in Israeli bombing



According to a Lebanese security source, seven civilians, who were part of the same family, were also killed in the attack.

You may be interested in: Israeli planes attack a military compound of the terrorist group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

The source said the family was on the first floor of the building while Hezbollah members were on the ground floor.

an agency photographer AFP They found that the first and ground floors of the property were destroyed.

According to the National Information Agency (ANI), rescue workers pulled out bodies of seven civilians, including five women and a child, from the debris.

According to the IDF, al-Ares, commander radwan forceWas one of the masterminds of the March 2023 bombing of the Megiddo crossing in northern Israel, and planned and carried out other attacks, including in the current conflict.

The IDF also struck several terrorist group positions in Blida and Maroun al-Ras in southern Lebanon in recent hours.

Israeli soldiers near the border between Israel and Lebanon (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

In this regard, Israeli Defense Minister Mohd. Yoav BraveryWarned that “air force planes currently flying in the skies over Lebanon have heavy bombs for more distant targets.”

“We continue to intensify attacks and Hezbollah continues to pay a high price. The next campaign will be a very strong offensive and we will use all our equipment and capabilities,” the Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army warned, for his part. Herzi HaleviOn a trip to the northern municipalities.

The United Nations condemned the “alarming escalation” of violence that erupted in Gaza the day after the war between Israel and Hamas began. The international organization has classified as “extremely worrying” the increase in the number of civilian victims due to the recent increase in attacks on the border between Lebanon and Israel. Reminded all parties that “the laws of war are clear.”

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon stressed, “The parties must protect civilians.” Imran RizaIn a statement in which he reminded that the population is never a legitimate “target”, even in conflict situations.

The conflict, which began on October 7, has escalated tensions along the border between Israel and Lebanon, where shelling occurs daily. Since then, the worst border clashes have been recorded since the war fought in 2006.

A spokesman for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, Andrea TennantiA statement urged “all affected parties to immediately cease hostilities.”

(With information from AFP)