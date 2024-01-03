Homogenization of non-EU medical degrees in Spain: an ‘obstacle course’ with long delays

University graduates who have received Degrees in countries outside the European Union and who wish to practice in Spain must submit a request for homologation and equivalence to the Ministry of Universities., This process has, historically, already been difficult and lengthy, despite the fact that With Royal Decree 967/2014, created for this purpose, a maximum period of six months was set. Since the request has been entered into the registry for resolution.

However, these deadlines were not always met and On November 8, 2022, Royal Decree 889/2022 came into force which replaced the previous one; Its objectives were to remove bureaucratic obstacles and streamline the process. One of the obstacles, as stated in the RD itself, was to eliminate the accumulation of unanswered requests that were registered as a result of an increase in their volume, along with the complex procedure that appeared in the 2014 Rules.

delay in processing

María Paula Iriarte graduated in Medicine at Colombia.

However, it seems that the new rules have not put an end to this problem and cases of delays are being reported as a possible result of the confluence of the two rules. Maria Paula Iriarte, explains what the process has been like in his personal case. ,I graduated in 2021 and, as soon as I graduated, I started the homologation processes With a company that is dedicated to this; When we were about to start the process they informed me that a Royal Decree was about to be approved With which the focus will be on ensuring that the maximum period for obtaining degree equivalency does not exceed six months,” he explained in an interview with Gaceta Medica. However, Iriarte waited a few months – from June 2021 when he completed his studies, to December of the same year – And Since new rules were not approved, existing rules were adopted. in that moment.

Since the request was made in December 2021 and up to the present moment, Iriarte is still waiting for his request to be resolved, “I was waiting because they told me the process could take 18 months and I decided to go to Spain, where my family lives, to study and prepare for the MIR exam,” he says. However, upon seeing that he was not receiving any responses, he decided to return to Colombia until the process was completed, as Iriarte explains, As of February 8, 2024, this university is visible as ‘In Progress’ on the Ministry’s electronic headquarters,

consent to regulations

one of the following For people who made requests under the previous royal order, doubts arose as to whether it was appropriate for them to skip the procedure and take advantage of the new rules., Iriarte was recently in Spain and visited the Universities Ministry to find out how his application was progressing. “When I was waiting for a year and a half, I considered withdrawing the previous decree and pleading with a new decree, but after spending so much time, you feel that maybe the solution is closer; Furthermore, when I went to the ministry to seek advice, they told me that they had received many complaints because the most recent requests falling under the new royal order were already being resolved and to resolve the situation. , They were bringing forward people who were brought forward. Out under previous rules. , develops Iriarte. And, as the Medicine graduate says, “Since there is information that can be refuted, you do not know what the best course of action is Or if you risk starting the process over with new rules, you could lose more time.”

The novelty introduced by RD 889/2022 is not a reduction in time limits compared to those that replace it, both of which set a maximum of six months, but Creation of a Technical Analysis Commission for approval and declarations of equivalence, whose tasks also include the formulation of solution proposals. with this Its purpose was to solve the accumulation of registered requests and speed up new processes. Who were entering the system.

But, at least till now, the set target has not been achieved. “I went to the university ministry on January 8 and they told me that my file should be resolved by the end of the month, but I have not received any response yet,” he laments. Furthermore, he specifies that “in a call to this organization to find out how the situation was progressing, they told me that there were delays and that we might have to wait about five months to complete the process, So we don’t know when this will be resolved.”

This bureaucratic hurdle of course means for students like Iriarte who want to use their degree to practice in Spain, there will be years of delay in entering professional practice. “Are Those years were lost because I couldn’t take the MIR exam until I had an approved degree. And at the moment I don’t even know if I will be able to attend the next program if I get approved in the coming months; This is two years that I have lost and we must take into account that I will need another four years to gain expertise,” says Iriarte.