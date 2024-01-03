Fleet of electric trucks driven more than 1,000,000 miles without failure

Electric trucks are once again in the news thanks to a North American company that has surpassed that figure with its fleet of 100 units that do not use diesel.

without doubts, electric truck They already have their place in the history of the transportation sector, something that was unimaginable a few years ago, although this drive technology has been talked about since the beginning of the last decade. An interesting percentage of vehicles for sale today, whether private or commercial, run on some fuel derived from petroleum.

Faced with this panic, and with the growing interest in this propulsion in the transportation sector, records began to arrive. Company on this occasion schneider, Cargo logistics specialist celebrates a great milestone in the electric truck sector over one million miles (1.6 million kilometres) with its battery-powered fleet.

Schneider Electric Truck and a new record

Schneider National Inc. and its distinctive bright orange trucks not only haul freight, but help build more than 85 years of transportation experience Revenue of over $6.6 billion each year In the North American market.

It was one of the first companies to adopt sustainable transportation options, electric trucks daimler trucks Who have been selected for their first test. we talk more precisely Freightliner eCascadia.

To prove their efficiency and achieve this record in miles traveled, Schneider teamed up with Daimler Trucks North America to test the first eCascadia electric trucks during 2019 and 2020. Today those first steps expanded Current fleet of 92 units.

To support the growing number of orange electric trucks hitting the road, Schneider opened a massive charging center at its home base in California, east of downtown Los Angeles.

the company was established there 16 Dual-Port 350kW Chargerwhich provides the ability to load Up to 32 electric trucks at a time, From Schneider they confirm that eCascadia, in particular, provides delivery speed 10 to 80% in 90 minutes and maintains a range of up to 220 miles (Just over 350 kilometres).

Frighthliner eCascadia, the world’s largest electric vehicle

In 2019, Daimler Trucks announced the arrival of the eCascadia, an electric truck born as a result of its sustainable division called e-Mobility Group. The models under consideration are classified as class 8 In the United States, that means its maximum authorized mass is more than 15 tons.

The 100% electric model was developed on the basis of the traditional Cascadia, and is characterized by its pronounced North American-style nose and the first model to be offered under the “zero emissions” concept.

Within its range, the Cascadia is the best-seller in its country of origin and its electric version is assembled at the brand’s research and development center in Portland (Oregon), becoming the largest electric truck in the world.

With its modern propulsion system, eCascadia provides Maintains 730 horsepower and a massive 550 kWh battery packAs reported by Daimler Trucks, that’s enough to provide a range of up to 250 miles (400 kilometers), transporting a maximum of 35 tons.

To support this firm commitment, the manufacturer is developing a charging system of approximately 3 mega watt powerA high figure that will allow the battery pack to be charged completely and very quickly, in about 30 minutes.