A 99-year-old man’s heartfelt plea that paints a sad reality in Mexico

An old man went to the butcher’s shop city ​​juarez chihuahua, To order some products on credit and leave a piece of clothing in return, as he assured that he would have the money in a few days.

There was a man named Ramiro Iram Maldonado Who have shared the video on their account TIC Toc Where he mentions: “He asked me to borrow two turkey tails, They say that they will give them their old age pension in 20 days. He wanted to give me a belt in exchange for the guarantee. He is 99 years old.”

In the recording, the old man is seen embarrassed about borrowing the money and even mentions: “The belt is very nice,” to which Ramiro replies: “No, no, in just 20 days, you will know that I trust you.”

The video is no longer available on the platform, But I portray what the reality is like for many older adults in the country, for whom the money they receive as a pension is often not enough, if anything, to support them after retirement, other than the universal pension provided by the federal government. Get money.

Poverty among the population aged 65 and above

The case of the 99-year-old man is an example of what a large number of elderly people experience in Mexico, according to the document ‘Poverty and older people in Mexico 2020’, a document prepared by the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy ( CONEVAL) Many of them do not have sufficient economic resources.

CONEVAL mentions that in 2022 were 9.8 million people aged 65 and above in the country, which represents 7.6% of the population. Of those, 55.7% of the elderly had pension income from social programs and the average amount they received was $1,292 pesos per person per month, On the other hand, 33.1% had a retirement pension with an average monthly receipt of $7,362. Therefore, 8.7 million people in that age range received income from that medium.

However9.8% of the elderly population worked in a subordinate manner and received an average monthly remuneration of $6,990 pesos. The document indicates that poverty in that sector of the population has decreased as it was only 37.9%, which meant a decrease of 5.3 points compared to 2018.

At the same time, it has been in existence in the country since 2007. pension for the welfare of the elderly (PBPAM), which started at $500 pesos. The support increases to $2,400 pesos per month by 2023 and to $3,000 pesos per month in 2024.

