His road phone case is a hit

Justin Bieber’s wife founded her own skincare brand in 2022, which she named Rhode. If the young woman has recently launched her brand in several European countries, including France, it has already caused a stir on the other side of the Atlantic, especially through social networks. But this time, Hailey Bieber, through her Instagram account, has achieved a genius for savvy marketing.

What You Need to Know About Hailey Bieber’s Skin Brand Rhode

With its approach focused on simplicity and efficiency, with packaging that is both elegant and sophisticated, Hailey Bieber’s brand quickly won the hearts of the general public. It especially experienced its explosion with the release of peptide lip tints, ultra-creamy and comfortable lip balms for every day wear. Just recently, Hailey Bieber launched a new campaign to share particularly good news: the arrival of a brand new Rhode product. On Instagram, Hailey Bieber teamed up with Candice Swanepoel to introduce the “Pineapple Refresh” cleansing balm with a unique texture, made with fresh ingredients. Keep your skin clean, soft and supple after washing “, we can read under Rode’s post on Instagram.

Hailey Bieber shows off her talent to promote her brand Rode

It’s this peptide lip tint in particular that has convinced skin care addicts. Indeed, these lip balms have a rich and light-colored texture that allows them to be applied at any time of the day. And Hailey Bieber recently pulled a great marketing stunt on her Instagram account. In fact, the model posted several photos on her feed and in her story in which we can see her taking a mirror selfie. So far, nothing unusual. But one detail caused a frenzy on social networks, especially on Instagram and TikTok: Hailey Bieber’s phone case! There was something special about it, because it had a dedicated space to keep the peptide balm. not clever? This marketing stunt spawned photo and video montages on TikTok, where users saluted the model’s talent.

read this also: