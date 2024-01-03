The schedule for the 2024 Caribbean Series Finals and third-place game has been defined

66th edition of the Caribbean Series It’s about to end, we already know the two finalists who can take the crown baseball fair which is celebrated Loan Depot Park, home of MLB’s Miami Marlins, will host the grand final of the tournament this February 9, 2024.

Tigres del Licey Federal de Chiriquí of the Dominican Republic were the first finalists after defeating Licey Federal de Chiriquí 4–1 and will seek the championship twice, after taking the 2023 title in Venezuela; And they will face Tiburones de la Guerra who defeated Curacao Suns 6-2.

Country equipment Victory Garland , Situation Venezuela sharks of la guerra 5 1 .833 ultimately panama Chiriquí Federal 5 1 .833 for third place Dominican Republic Lissie Tigers 3 3 .500 ultimately Curacao curacao sun 3 3 .500 for third place Puerto Rico Caguas Creoles 3 3 .500 wiped out Mexico orange trees of hermosillo 2 4 .333 wiped out nicaragua Rivas Giants 0 6 ,000 wiped out

historically Representatives of the Dominican Republic have received 22 titlesafter this Puerto Rico’s teams lead with 16, Mexico’s ninth teams collect nine., Cuba adds eightthe teams Venezuela has seven, There are two in Panama and one in Colombia.

2024 Caribbean Series Semifinal results

Semifinal B

Tigres de Lice (Dominican Republic) 4-1 Federal de Chiriquí (Panama)

Semifinal A

Curaçao Suns (Curacao) 2-6 La Guerra Sharks (Venezuela)

This is how the 2024 Caribbean Series final will be played