The schedule for the 2024 Caribbean Series Finals and third-place game has been defined

66th edition of the Caribbean Series It’s about to end, we already know the two finalists who can take the crown baseball fair which is celebrated Loan Depot Park, home of MLB’s Miami Marlins, will host the grand final of the tournament this February 9, 2024.
Tigres del Licey Federal de Chiriquí of the Dominican Republic were the first finalists after defeating Licey Federal de Chiriquí 4–1 and will seek the championship twice, after taking the 2023 title in Venezuela; And they will face Tiburones de la Guerra who defeated Curacao Suns 6-2.
|Country
|equipment
|Victory
|Garland
|,
|Situation
|Venezuela
|sharks of la guerra
|5
|1
|.833
|ultimately
|panama
|Chiriquí Federal
|5
|1
|.833
|for third place
|Dominican Republic
|Lissie Tigers
|3
|3
|.500
|ultimately
|Curacao
|curacao sun
|3
|3
|.500
|for third place
|Puerto Rico
|Caguas Creoles
|3
|3
|.500
|wiped out
|Mexico
|orange trees of hermosillo
|2
|4
|.333
|wiped out
|nicaragua
|Rivas Giants
|0
|6
|,000
|wiped out
historically Representatives of the Dominican Republic have received 22 titlesafter this Puerto Rico’s teams lead with 16, Mexico’s ninth teams collect nine., Cuba adds eightthe teams Venezuela has seven, There are two in Panama and one in Colombia.