Houthi rebels attack ship in Gulf of Aden, two killed

This photo was shared by the Indian Navy of a platform in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (Indian Navy in

Yemen’s Houthi rebels launch a missile attack on a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden He killed two of his crew and forced the survivors to abandon ship. On Wednesday, officials said, it was the first deadly attack in a campaign of attacks by the group in Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

You may be interested in: The US confirms that a missile fired by Houthi rebels hit a Swiss ship off the coast of Yemen

attack on bulk carrier true confidence, The attack, flagged by Barbados, escalates the conflict on a vital shipping route linking Asia and the Middle East to Europe and which has disrupted global shipping. The Iran-backed Houthis began attacks in November and the United States launched an airstrike campaign in January that has so far failed to stop rebel attacks.

This happened when a US destroyer separately shoots down drone and missile launched by Houthis And while the Indian Navy spread images of how fire on a container ship Which was targeted by the rebels.

You may be interested in: US destroys six cruise missiles and one drone of Houthi rebels threatening merchant ships in the Red Sea

meanwhile, Iran regime announced on Wednesday that it would seize a $50 million shipment of Kuwaiti crude destined for a U.S. energy company Chevron Corporation Aboard an oil tanker, which he had seized about a year earlier. It is the latest twist in a shadow war that has been raging in the Middle East’s waterways for years, even before the Houthi attacks began.

The Houthis have been radioing ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since beginning their attacks, and analysts suspect that Rebels want to capture ships,

You may be interested in: The United States shot down missiles and drones launched by the Houthis against one of their ships in the Red Sea

Two US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said: Two crew members killed in anti-ship ballistic missile attack Aboard the plane and six others were injured.

Photo EFE Archive/Yahya Arhab



The full extent of the damage to the Liberian-owned ship was unclear, but the crew abandoned ship and deployed lifeboats.

brigadier general Yahya Sari, A Houthi military spokesman claimed responsibility for the attack in a pre-recorded message, saying a missile launch set the ship on fire. He said rebel attacks would stop only when “the siege on the Palestinian people in Gaza is lifted.”

Maritime Trade Operations Center of United KingdomRelying on the British Army, reported that true confidence I went reached suffered further losses in the attack Loss,

The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack, although they typically take several hours to acknowledge an attack.

Since November, rebels have repeatedly attacked ships in the Red Sea and surrounding waters over the war between Israel and Hamas. Among them, at least one cargo was destined for Iran, the Houthis’ main benefactor, and an aid ship that later headed toward rebel-controlled territory.

this wednesday United States Central Command (centcom) One ballistic missile and three drones were shot down coming from areas controlled by Yemen’s Shia rebels against a destroyer in the Red SeaWithout causing any damage to the ship.

Archive image of the destroyer ‘USS Carney’. EFE/Roman Rios.



“On March 5, between 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm local time (12:00 and 14:00 GMT), US Central Command forces shot down one anti-ship ballistic missile and three with one-sided strikes. Houthis launched unmanned aerial systems from US-controlled areas of Yemen and supported by iran In the Red Sea against (destroyer) USS Carney. No injuries or damage to the ship“, the order indicated in a statement.

The US military later destroyed it “in self-defense”. Three anti-ship missile launchers and three unmanned surface ships (USV, in English).

Last night, the Houthis’ military spokesman, Yahya SariyaA statement said the rebels carried out an incident “Military Campaign” in which two American battleship destroyers were attacked in the Red Sea and in which “Many naval missiles and drones”Without giving further details.

(With information from AP and EFE)