Kate Winslet hits back at ‘weight loss’ praise

in an interview with new York Timesactress of mare of easttown Lamented the praise for her weight loss, which caused her to ignore her eating disorders when she was younger.

in a magazine interview Rolling stone In 1998, Kate Winslet said she was an “obese” teenager who “lost significant weight on the Weight Watchers diet.” He reported that the turning point came at the age of 16 after a director commented on the filming of a television series. And to summarize the theme: “End of story.” Almost thirty years later, the actress today openly admits that she was suffering from an eating disorder (TCA) at that time. “I never told anyone about it,” she admitted in an interview. new York Times Published on 3 March.

“Compliments weigh weight”

The reason for this silence? The admiring comments she received after her physical “transformation” encouraged her to keep her suffering a secret. “Because, guess what? People around you say, “Hey, you look great! You lost weight!” So, praise for body shape is also linked to weight,” she says, before clarifying: “This is something I won’t let people do anymore. If they do so, I will reprimand them immediately.”

American journalists then discuss the impact of the Ozympic craze in this new appreciation of thinness, which is more present in the industry than ever before. “Actually, I don’t know what Ozempik is,” the heroine admits. Reader, “All I know is that it’s a pill that people take or something. But what is it?”, she then asks with a “mouth full of pastries”, as reported in the article. Explaining that it is a diabetes drug widely used in Hollywood for weight loss. is done, our associate reports that the actress remains “disgusted” by these revelations, before launching into: “Oh my God. This feels terrible. Let’s eat something then!”

a body continuously examined

This isn’t the first time the L’Oreal Paris muse has spoken about the pressures she’s faced with her figure during her career. In an earlier interview madame figaro In 2022, he talked about the unpleasant behavior of the media against him at the time of the release of the film titanic : “At that time, in the late 1990s, the press had no respect for actresses. Women’s physical appearance was discussed shamelessly and comments were made especially on actresses’ bodies and weight. I remember that time well and looking back I find it embarrassing,” she protested.

In another interview with sunday times In March 2023, she also talked about all the prejudices she faced at the beginning of her career, especially from people who predicted only “fat girl” roles for her. “It could be extremely negative. (…) People are subjected to such scrutiny that a young and vulnerable person is not prepared for,” he lamented, adding that his agent regularly received calls to find out that his Where is the weight?

