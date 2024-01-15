Premier’s historian on Edson: “He could be a deal”

The Mexican received praise and even appeared in the matchday XI in English football following his performance against Everton.

alan shearerTop scorer in the history of Premier Leagueplaced edson alvarez In his ideal XI for Matchday 27 of the English Championship, he even admits that the Mexican’s signing could mean a “deal” West Ham Considering the level shown by the midfielder who joined the Hammers Ajax.

“A really impressive performance, ending with a deserved goal in the last minute. This could be a deal”, were the veteran’s comments Premier League about their performance edson alvarez In the 1-3 win last weekend West Ham against evertonIn which the Mexican contributed with one point.

that victory West Ham About this everton, The Hammers have two representatives in the ideal eleven alan shearer 27th match day Premier League. except for edson alvarezthe goalkeeper was also there Alphonse Arriola. “A brilliant penalty save, plus eight other saves. “He’s my goalie for the second week in a row.”

Edson Alvarez scored his first Premier League goal against Everton. James Gill/Getty Images

except for edson alvarez And alphonse arriolaBoth from West Ham, Ideal XI alan shearer it is made of Ben White (Arsenal), Fabian Schar (Newcastle), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) and Darwin Nunez (Liverpool). The team is led by Mikel Arteta from Arsenal.

edson alvarez Won his first season with West Ham In Premier League, The team from which he arrived Ajax from Netherlands. With the Hammers, the Mexican has played 23 games, appearing in 1,839 minutes with one assist and one score, the same as last weekend. against the week everton,

after 27 days Premier League, West Ham It is ranked seventh with 42 points, which is a product of 12 wins, six draws and nine losses.