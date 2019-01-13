How does heat affect our mood? – Health and Wellness

Heat affects our physical and intellectual health. It is common for high temperatures to have negative effects on social behavior (such as kindness and generosity), as an article published in the European Journal of Social Psychology in 2017 shows.

Researchers showed that hot, humid environments increase fatigue and reduce positive mood. This usually leads directly to more rude and less pleasant behavior. Therefore, this study supports the theory that heat, especially very high temperatures, is involved in increased stress and anxiety.

Below, we offer you a series of tips to detect and prevent a bad mood during the hottest time of the year. To get relief from bad mood and improve your mood in adverse situations, you can take the help of natural methods and healthy routines and even best food supplements along with them. Ask your trusted herbalist about nutritional supplements that may best suit your needs.

What is Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)?

Knowing that a heat wave can frequently induce a bad mood can help you anticipate it efficiently. To do this, you can follow a series of guidelines that contribute to the prevention of emotional imbalance and irritable mood during the summer.

If you have a recurring annual pattern of emotional lethargy in the summer, you may actually be experiencing summer seasonal affective disorder. It is a less common and poorly understood counterpart of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a recurring pattern of depression that appears in the fall and winter.

There is little difference between the SAD of the summer months and the coldest time of the year. In connection with the summer heat, this produces an “excited depression”, which manifests itself through insomnia and reduced appetite. Instead, the lack of sunlight in winter causes some people to overeat and become sleepy or tired. People with summer seasonal affective disorder are most troubled by heat and humidity.

Weather and mood in summer

Bad mood may be related to the heat caused by SAD, but sometimes other factors also throw off your emotional balance. A research team found in a 2008 study that meteorological factors (temperature, sunshine, wind, and precipitation) do not have a notable effect on positive mood, but on the contrary, can have a significant effect on negative mood.

Broadly speaking, many studies agree that hotter temperatures increase adverse mental health outcomes. As some studies show, a warmer climate has also been linked to increased violent crimes or suicide rates. Therefore, dealing with the heat may be the best form of self-care and mental health preservation, especially in the summer months and with the arrival of one (or several) heat waves.

Tips to stay cool in summer

If the situation gets out of control or seasonal affective disorder continues over time, it is best to go to a health professional so that they can advise you individually. Sometimes, food supplements made from natural ingredients with relaxing and stimulating properties can serve as an aid, combined with a balanced diet and regular physical exercise.

take care of sleep

The heat can make it difficult to sleep and can spoil your mood during the day. Choose fresh sheets (breathable and absorbent) and keep your room dark to achieve cleanliness for good sleep. If you’re caught in a heat wave, try keeping a wet sheet over yourself at night or adapt your room to your needs (use a fan, open windows or doors, sleep in a separate room, etc.).

cold showers

Taking a cool shower in the middle of a heat wave can be invigorating and energizing to cool you down naturally and quickly. Generally, you can only do this when you’re at home or on vacation in a hotel, but for those who suffer from heat waves at the office, there’s also the option of running your wrists under cool water. , This small measure can contribute to regulation thermal by cooling the blood flowing in your veins.

Surya Accessories

If you have no choice but to be in the sun during central hours, we recommend you avoid it, do not forget to wear a hat, sunglasses and a good sunscreen. It is also advisable to use umbrellas on the beach. Additionally, you can wear clothing designed to wick sweat; Loose, loose clothing allows air to pass to the skin and helps with evaporation.

eat fresh food

Now is the time to indulge in salads and fresh fruits too. Foods like watermelon keep us hydrated and help restore balance and peace to the body’s natural systems. Additionally, the menthol present in mint creates a cooling sensation in the brain, thereby calming the mind.

hydrate

When you’re hot, you’re more likely to suffer from dehydration, which definitely affects your mood. A 2012 study of young women found that after their bodies lost about 1.5 percent of their normal amount of water, participants appeared tired, stressed, anxious, and had more difficulty concentrating. Water should be your best ally.

