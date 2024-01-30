Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, what are the differences?

Learn how one of the South Korean company’s flagships has been improved

Image that shows a comparison between the S23 Ultra and the Samsung S24 Ultra

If you are looking for a smartphone in an online store and, in addition to taking a look at our mobile buying guide, you want to know the secrets of the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Compared to its brother from last year, we are going to do a comprehensive review about it Features that differentiate both terminals,

A look at the differences between the Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Ultra

starting from the section of designWe can see small changes in S24 UltraIn form of straight screen Which has left the curve of the S23 Ultra. It is very difficult to differentiate the two terminals when viewed from a distance, given that their size, shape or camera module is very similar. But it’s the details that make the difference.

For example, The screen bezels are smaller on the S24 Ultra And, in addition, they also include titanium as a fundamental component in their construction, making us feel that Samsung’s new flagship more comfortable in hand, Both terminals are available in four colors, which differ in each generation.

ScreenOther than that difference in frame, they don’t render great. Difference, both have a 6.8-inch panel, Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology and QHD resolution with a variable refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz. In this case, the difference will be given by maximum brightness peakWhich will reach 2,600 nits on the S24 Ultra.

If we move on to talking about hardware, processor change This is one of the elements to be highlighted, ranging from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the S23 Ultra to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the S24 Ultra. The rest of the elements, RAM memory and internal storage, are almost the same. Similarly, battery from both terminals it is 5,000 mAhIn addition to reversible 10W, with 45W fast charging and wireless charging.

And if we talk about the software section, we have to say that the S24 Ultra integrates android 14 with customization layer OneUI 6.1In the same way as the S23 Ultra, although the latter, being a year older, will have fewer updates.

But since we know that one of the aspects that interests you most is photography and video, we will talk to you about the cameras of these devices. He 200 MPX main sensor remainsthe same way he does 12 mpx wide angle sensorWith Samsung’s promise of improving performance.

Difference comes in new telephoto sensor which allows us to reach five increments at 50 mpx, which will allow recording in 8K at 5X. You’ll have to wait for analysis of the S24 Ultra cameras to see if the difference is notable compared to the previous generation.

And one of the great novelties of the new device, we would say biggest jump Between the S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra, it comes in the form of artificial intelligence, Existence Really cool featuresSuch as being able to scan images to perform Google searches, simultaneous translation in both audio and video and on keyboard, editing images through AI, creating annotations or summaries of full text, whether it’s email or Sentence.