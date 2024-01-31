Chivas gets its first win with Fernando Gago on the bench

In the commitment of the fourth day of the Clausura 2024, El Rebaño defeated Toluca 3–2 at home.

Guadalajara–after four dates, Shivaj Managed to add his first win of Completion 2024 after losing 3-2 red devil of tolucawith goals from Fernando ‘Nene’ Beltran, pavel perez And Ricardo MarinWho played his first game of the semester after returning from injury.

strategist Fernando Gago made changes to their starting eleven, keeping Jose Castillo and cade cowell As a starter against Toluca, However, the adjustments they made during the match gave them their first win, relieving them of the pressure accumulated after going winless in the Clausura 2024.

The scoring started with a brilliant goal from the youth team 21 seconds after the opening whistle. Fernando Beltran, even with uncertainty after review in VAR. After Eric Gutiérrez stole the ball from midfield, the former PSV player stepped forward and delivered a pass Roberto Alvarado‘Piozzo’ gave the ball ‘Nene’ BeltranWho took a powerful shot from long distance which hit the left post of goalkeeper Volpi.

Chivas achieved its first win of the Clausura 2024. Imago7/Juan Carlos Ocampo

However, a defensive error Shivaj Due to this they had to level the match in just six minutes. mateo chavez Attempting to clear the ball after a cross in the middle of the field, he hit the ball against the post and with little room for the red and white goalkeeper to react, he came across. marcel ruiz Advancing the ball and making the score 1-1.

At minute 43, pavel perez They took advantage of another recovery of the ball by Eric Gutierrez. Perez He attacked with a controlled ball and with a clever move he dodged a few defenders to face Volpi and finish at the first post before sending the ball into the back of the Scarlets goal.

However, in happiness Shivaj This again could not last very long, because after the cross at the second post, brian garcia ‘Tala’ scored a goal in front of Rangel’s goal and leveled the score at 2-2.

aggressive desire of Shivaj did not stop and Fernando Gago He made the right changes. armando gonzalez Led the counter-attack, filtered the ball Ricardo MarinWho hit a crosswise shot and took back the lead by sending the ball into the back of the net in the 80th minute. Shivaj,

Thus the time of rule ended and Shivaj They recorded their first win in the Clausura 2024 and moved up to ninth place with five points. Whereas Toluca He remains at eighth position with the same number of units.

after this meeting Shivaj Next Sunday they face Atlético de San Luis, and later, on Wednesday, February 7, the adventure begins in the Concacaf Champions Cup against Forges in the Canadian region.

for its part, Toluca Next Saturday it will host Lyon at the Nemesio Díaz Stadium.