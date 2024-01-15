How to choose the best pillow to improve your sleep

AFP

The government of Colombia ordered this Sunday to suspend the ceasefire agreed with the FARC, the largest dissident faction in the peace deal with the FARC, in three departments of the country, after the rebels attacked a group of indigenous people in which a woman was killed. One was killed and one was injured.” In view of the non-compliance of the ceasefire by the formations of the Central General Staff (EMC) of the FARC-EP, present in the departments of Nariño, Cauca and Valle del Cauca, it was suspended. And operations have been resumed. Offensive action will be ordered against them by public forces,” the Defense Ministry order said. However, a ceasefire remains in place in other areas where insurgents are present, such as the Amazon and along the border. . Venezuela. Earlier, President Gustavo Petro issued a press release regarding an armed attack against a group of community members in the Toribio municipality of Cauca (south-west) department and alleged violations of the ceasefire. Government and EMC suspended hostilities in early 2023, although the agreement has been broken by rebels on several occasions. In mid-2023, Petro suspended the ceasefire for several months after the killing of four indigenous minors who had left the ranks of that organization. The main faction of the EMC rebels, which did not accept the peace deal that dismantled the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in 2017, is a group of about 3,500 fighters, according to military intelligence, and is involved in drug trafficking along the borders with Ecuador and Venezuela. Controls smuggling routes. – UN condemnation – Saturday’s attack is the most recent attack by subversives against indigenous communities. In a rural area of ​​Toribio, “armed men” of a front named Dagoberto Ramos killed “a minor Kidnapped”, in a statement condemning the municipality’s indigenous rights. “The community mobilized to rescue the community member, his release and to immobilize the vehicle in which the kidnapping was taking place (…). The response of these criminals was indiscriminate firing,” he said. According to natives, a 52-year-old woman, identified as Carmelina Yule, was shot in the face and later died in a hospital. Local Rodrigo Ul Musick was also found dead. The injuries were condemned by Juliet de Rivero, the representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Colombia, who “condemned” the attack. “Although dialogue with armed actors can contribute to improving the situation in the regions, the State is the guarantor of human rights,” de Rivero declared on social networks. Indigenous residents asked the International Criminal Court to investigate the EMC and condemned “the dissolution (…) of this armed group that declared itself revolutionary.” The government and the EMC formally set up the negotiating table in October. According to Caracol Radio, the executive’s chief negotiator, Camilo González, met with dissident delegates on Sunday afternoon and talked about “the future of negotiations.” Petro, the first leftist president in Colombia’s history, wishes to end. Six decades of armed conflict ended through negotiations, but the peace process with FARC dissidents and ELN guerrillas moves forward amid unrest and setbacks due to persistent violence in the country that produces the most cocaine in the world. jss/arm