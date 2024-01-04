“I hope that life will give me the opportunity to become a deputy again”: Maduro has already confessed his desire

Nicolas Maduro and the Chavista leadership. photo courtesy

Nicolas Maduro visited the Federal Legislative Palace in Caracas this Thursday, from where he confessed his desire to become deputy again, although he has not yet ruled out his candidacy for this year’s presidential elections.

Maduro commented in front of state television cameras, “I hope life will give me the opportunity to be a deputy again, I like political debate, making laws.”

He said, “We have created a new ethics of power, against the anti-values ​​of individualism, against the pettiness of capitalism, against egoism.”

In his opinion, “The revolution must always demonstrate that from a moral, ethical and spiritual point of view it is the standard bearer of a new Venezuelan identity, based on love for the motherland, sacrifice, work, dedication, service to the city”. .

Finally, Maduro stressed that “we as leaders must make tremendous efforts to remain humble, to recognize ourselves as human beings in the service of a historical purpose greater than any one of us.”




