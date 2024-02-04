In Cúcuta they have created an emotional well-being center to support the fight against cancer

cuckoo

This Sunday is the day of fight against cancer, and the rise in cases in the country is a call for attention and early detection. Many organizations prepare activities to encourage women and men to undergo continuous medical checkups in order to detect any anomalies in time.

Currently, a campaign called “Destroying the Myths about Cancer” is being run, which seeks to resolve doubts for those who begin to suffer from this disease, and provide clear guidance on health care. .

Ana Karina Celis, representative of the League Against Cancer in Norte de Santander, told Caracol Radio that in order to give further support to those who have been diagnosed, “this Wednesday, February 7, the Center for Emotional Well-Being for cancer patients and their families Will be inaugurated.” We want to offer workshops on a variety of topics to learn meditation, painting, jewellery, nutrition, conversations with carers and families of patients, which will be available for free and where there is currently a program until February.

The headquarters is located at 13A Street #1E-124 in Caboose. People interested in Wellness Center can contact us through WhatsApp 3173780456.

He also invited health professionals who wish to join this work to be welcome to support those who are living with this disease which is increasingly attracting the attention of social organizations and the health sector.