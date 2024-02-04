Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid live. Classic from LaLiga 2024 today

party of Real Madrid – Atlético de Madrid live Online: Minute-by-minute live action of Madrid vs Atletico from the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Real Madrid – Atlético de Madrid match times and channels:

Date: Today, Sunday, February 4, 2024

What time is it? 2:00 pm, Mexico City time

How to watch Real Madrid Atlético de Madrid match live?

Channel: Sky Sports

Live Streaming: Follow us on Sky Go and Marca MX.

Gonna come One of the matches marked in red on the calendar And the most important of all in LaLiga EA Sports, the derby between the two strongest teams of the Madrid community: Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid.

In addition to the natural rivalry between the two teams, there was also a duel between the Merengues and the Colchoneros. League results are expected to be excellent From both.

real madrid vs atlético de madrid

Ancelotti’s men will be looking for a win that will put them in the middle with Bayern Munich, their biggest target to date, who faltered in their duel against Real Sociedad yesterday. except for gave an almost certain blow to its biggest rival in the capital And maintain a ten-point gap with Barcelona.

Atlético de Madrid will try on its part attack on merengue manor With a win that will serve to reduce the points from the Madridistas and rejoin the chasing train, equaling Barcelona on points.

All this, along with the ghost of the last matches played between the two, in which Simeone’s men managed only two defeats to the Whites this season, in a league match played at the Metropolitano and in a Copa del Rey match on the same stage. In addition to Real Madrid’s historic victory in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup.

What time is Real Madrid – Atlético de LaLiga EA Sports

match took place between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid The league day will end on Sunday and will be played 02:00 pm cdmx At the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Where to watch Real Madrid – Atleti de LaLiga on TV and online on EA Sports

match of league between real Madrid And atlético de madrid of LaLiga EA Sports Matchday 23 It can be seen on Sky and Sky Plus and digitally MARCA.com live comments,

Real Madrid are through to the EA Sports LaLiga match against Atlético de Madrid after defeating Getafe 0-2 in the postponed match for the Spanish Super Cup, and are in First place in LaLiga EA Sports with 57 points,

How Atlético de Madrid approaches the EA Sports LaLiga match against Real Madrid

Atlético de Madrid is through to the EA Sports LaLiga match against Real Madrid after beating Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in the postponed match for the Spanish Super Cup, and is in Fourth place in LaLiga EA Sports with 47 points,