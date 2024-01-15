Infiltration and its devastating effects on patients

Warning message: Occurred in the Balearic Islands An “exponential growth” Adverse effects of aesthetic therapy due to interference with work. This is stated by Dr. Marta Serna, President of the Balearic Aesthetic Medicine Association, member of the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SEME) and Doctor of Medicines. First of all, we must keep in mind that the higher the number of treatments, the higher the percentage of adverse effects. Obviously, this increase is reasonable Largest number of medical treatments by non-medical personnel, “Many unqualified people perform the technique without proper knowledge.” On this occasion he highlighted that “Only the doctor has the power to diagnose and treat.”

Dr. Serna has given this report “Infiltration does not stop increasing” and lamented that now, apart from beauticians or people without any kind of qualification, nurses also practice ‘aesthetic medicine’. The nurse cannot provide medical treatment because she cannot make a diagnosis. In relation to this case, he explained that “when significant complications occur – such as necrosis, allergic reaction, infection, etc. –, LPatients go to emergency rooms in hospitals, where doctors have to handle these cases.,

Acute angioneurotic edema due to allergic reaction. Images provided by Dr. Marta Serna.



The President of the Balearic Aesthetic Medicine Association has stressed the need to raise awareness among citizens so that they do not put themselves in the hands of people who do not have the proper competence and qualifications to carry out these medical treatments. In his opinion, many people go to gyms, hairdressers, beauty salons, private homes or hotels to get medical treatment, “unaware that this can lead to serious complications, including cerebral embolism, infection, third-degree “There may be a burning sensation.” dire consequences, and even blindness,

Dr. Marta Serna, President of the Balearic Aesthetic Medicine Association.





“It’s not about learning a technique, It is about understanding, diagnosing, taking medical history, deciding the most appropriate product in each case and knowing how to resolve any complications., having all the necessary resources. That is, a medical act that must be performed in an authorized medical center (u48) And always by a doctor,” he explained. For all these reasons, SEME has launched the #NOsintumedico initiative with the aim of “reducing the ignorance of the population”.

Immediate allergic reaction to hyaluronic acid. Images provided by Dr. Marta Serna.



Treatment most frequently used by intruders

The aesthetic medical treatments that ‘infiltrators’ most commonly do are Lip enhancement, use of botulinum toxin, rhinoplasty, laser and IPL hair removal, In some cases, even users themselves purchase products online and apply them themselves at home; A common example is hyaluronic acid. However, Marta Serna lamented, “The law does not protect us.”

Treatment with threads can cause infection and abscess in the neck. Images provided by Dr. Marta Serna.



Furthermore, when treating other patients’ complications we assume that possible side effects, Therefore, SEME recommends that we do not treat complications that are not related to our patients and do not refer them to the hospital, even though we have an ethical obligation to treat these people, but do not have a history of products, techniques, or manipulation. Not knowing can cause us legal problems. , This is a fact considering the increasing number of complications.