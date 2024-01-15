Eli de la Cruz turns 1, 2024

A Great American Ball Park Plethorik received a new MLB 2024 matchup on Sunday, March 31. Washington Nationals Visited for the third time in 2024 cincinnati reds Of eli dela cruz, In this match, the Dominican started sixth in the batting order and infielder at shortstop.

Although quisqueyan He has gone from less to more this season and hasn’t performed badly. eli dela cruz He reports an offensive line of .333/.400/.956 with three hits in nine at-bats, although he does not score runs, has a walk, three runs scored and a triple. This is exactly the three-corner hit that we are going to explain below.

Eli De La Cruz hits the first triple of MLB 2024

The game was tied at two runs to one at the end of the fourth inning. cincinnati reds About this Washington Nationals, so, eli dela cruz He came to take his turn this time, facing Jake Irwin’s balls, with two outs on the board and without teammates.

With the count 3-1, the left-hander did not forgive the cutter. 91.8 mph who remained in the middle of the plate to connect the ball 95.5MPH Through the right area. guard lane thomas He tried hard but could not reach her, the Antillean took advantage «step on the accelerator reach more Safe till the porch, just 11.8 seconds later,

If we review the data mlb.comThis is the eighth triplet eli dela cruz In Major League Baseball, surprisingly the slowest. According to the data of ChiefThe times to hit the three Latino bases are:

10.83 seconds: June 23, 2023 vs. Atlanta Braves. 10.83 seconds: June 7, 2023 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. 10.84 seconds: June 28, 2023 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. 11.16 seconds: August 23, 2023 vs. Los Angeles Angels. 11.17 seconds: August 11, 2023 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. 11.33 seconds: August 19, 2023 vs. Toronto Blue Jays. 11.60 seconds: September 29, 2023 vs. St. Louis Cardinals. 11.80 seconds: March 31, 2024 vs. Washington Nationals.

