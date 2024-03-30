Alexandra Daddario is a triple threat in three bikinis

Alexandra Daddario’s fans are so dedicated that they’re making collages of her on Instagram. The 37-year-old actress took three swimwear snaps for a slide from this user, one of which was uploaded in January and garnered plenty of attention. While Daddario largely makes headlines for her starring role in white lotus, support, and growing fitness icon status, her fans can’t wait to see what she posts on social media. The shot shows the blue-eyed beauty in three bikinis, including a two-piece bikini, for a trip to the Louisiana River to promote clothing brand Aerie in May 2022.

Three stunning bikinis

Scroll for photos. Alexandra appeared equally divided into three slides, giving fans three times as many gifts. Showcasing her shapely abs and killer cleavage in the first look, Daddario plunged into a skintight nude-tone bikini, leaving her nipple free and makeup-free on the beach. All with wet hair and very dark complexion, baywatch The star highlighted her gorgeous figure as she enjoyed her beachside day, and there’s more to come.

Check out more photos below!

In a multi-tonal green bikini with a pop of white, Alexandra drew applause for the Eerie shoot, which also included sister Katherine. Here, the star looks curiously forward, showing off her trim figure while letting her wavy locks down and enjoying the natural sunshine.

In the final slide, Daddario once again posed in a stylish, thick-strap navy blue bikini. Fans spotted her stepping out into the ocean, where she stunned with her curves. “She’s gorgeous,” one fan replied. Another called Daddario “the most attractive woman alive.”

Twinning with your sister in swimwear

The Daddario sisters were all smiles as they enjoyed a lakeside deck and paddleboard session for the Eerie shoot, one of which saw the siblings twinning in their skimpy swimwear as Alexandra wore her bikini and Katherine chose a one-piece Was.

“I believe in being comfortable in our own skin, not putting pressure on ourselves or the way we look, and accepting ourselves for who we are,” explains Alexandra. People Of working with the cult athleisurewear label. “I think it’s so amazing that Aerie is a brand that doesn’t Photoshop their models, and they just promote being themselves and being confident and comfortable in their own skin.” She continued: “I believe in everything – even exercise and what you eat – be easy on yourself and be in tune with how you feel. I think that’s a really important message to send people.

Backyard Spandex for Alo Yoga

Aerie faced competition as Alexandra also faced its rival brand Alo Yoga. In this backyard photo, the stunner showed off her toned stomach, hips and legs in her ribbed spandex set to match, while also showing off her cleavage for the outdoor shoot. Additionally, Daddario has signed with luxury French designer Dior.