Information meeting on comprehensive actions to improve the health and well-being of adolescents in Chaco – PAHO/WHO

Philadelphia, February 5, 2024. “Information on the meeting on comprehensive actions to improve the health and well-being of adolescents in the “Chaco”, in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) in Paraguay, under the coordination of the XVI Health Region of Boqueron, Paraguay. The objective is to inform key actors in the field about initiatives promoted by PAHO/WHO in the Americas, as well as those developed locally through the health sector.

The program began with Dr. Esther Bogado, Director of the XVI Health Region – Boquerón, who highlighted the importance of the location and the participation of representatives of different institutions to begin joint work with the adolescent population; For his part, Dr. Heidi Padilla, International Family, Health Promotion and Life Course Consultant, representing Dr. Marcelo Cork, PAHO/WHO Representative in Paraguay, noted the importance of making it visible. Developed at both regional and local levels to promote comprehensive health of adolescents.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the XVI Health Region, the Governor of Boqueron, the Departmental Directorate of Education, pedagogical supervisors, representatives of the municipalities of Loma Plata, Philadelphia and Boqueron, including representatives of the Councils for the Rights of Children and Adolescents ( Codeny), representatives of the National Anti-Drug Secretariat (SENAD), Esperanza Chaquena Association (ASEC), representatives of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), among others.

It should be noted that this meeting was held within the framework of the project “Expanding access and coverage in maternal and child health in dispersed rural areas, indigenous communities and border areas of the Paraguayan Chaco”, which is a part of the initiative Was as. Addressing people’s health integral across the lifespan, making adolescents a critical population to promote the healthy development of our communities.