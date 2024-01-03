This HP laptop is on sale and has rarely been this cheap

You can now get the HP 15-fd0052ns for less than you thought

The HP 15-fd0052ns has a 13th Gen Intel processor

If you need a laptop for studying or working that has enough RAM and storage space, there is a laptop on sale right now that is not bad at all, the HP 15-fd0052ns. Take 22% offlike this You save 169.01 euros Regarding recommended price. Additionally, the reviews are mostly positive, so the rating is 4.3 out of 5 stars.

Unlike other laptops, the HP 15-fd0052ns Comes with Windows 11 Home preinstalledSo, if you ultimately decide to purchase it, you won’t need to install the Microsoft operating system yourself. That said, you can get the HP 15-fd0052ns on Amazon for 599.99 euros. Well, we are talking about an offer which can end any time.

Get the HP 15-fd0052ns at the best price on Amazon

At the level of technical specifications, the HP 15-fd0052ns has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, which Provides excellent image quality, is also A thin and light design, with low frame that makes maximum use of space. As for processor, RAM and storage, we get an Intel Core i5-1334U, 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB M.2 NVMe SSD. Therefore, you will be able to run multiple programs at the same time.

Another strong point of the HP 15-fd0052ns is its connectivity. It has x2 USB Type A, x1 USB Type C, x1 HDMI, x1 headphone/microphone combo, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. so, You can connect all types of devices and accessories, from external monitors to wireless headphones. At the same time, it is worth noting that it has a battery which gives a range of about 6 hours on full charge. With regard to the latter, let us, without further delay, assume that it complies.

In conclusion, the HP 15-fd0052ns is a very interesting laptop that can now be yours for much less than the recommended price. If you’re looking for a productivity tool that can handle any program, here’s that tool will not let you down, Of course, we must take into account that it is not designed for video editing and other tasks where having a dedicated graphics card is very important, if not essential. Leaving that aside, for everything else it is A laptop that measures all the timeEspecially for an Intel Core i5 with plenty of RAM and 10 cores (2 high-performance and 8 efficient).

