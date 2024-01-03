James Rodriguez responds to critics with fiery video on network – International Football – Sports

james rodriguez The beginning of 2024 has not been as expected. The footballer has not been taken into account Sao Paulo At the beginning of the campaign and although D.T. Thiago Carpini He stated that his absence is due to an old injury to Soleus, with many rumors indicating that he could leave the club.

The Brazilian strategist pointed out that this was not a matter of the Colombian rebellion, but a purely physical matter. However, in Brazil he has criticized James Rodríguez in recent days for not traveling with the team to Belo Horizonte, where São Paulo became Super Cup champions after beating Palmeiras.

“He didn’t feel very comfortable staying there, even to speed up the healing process. So we respect your decision. The conversation was very calm, it was not an act of rebellion, he is a man who has no problems with the club,” said Capini in Cucutano’s defence.

But his continuity at the club is not assured, as was stated by Sao Paulo director of football Carlos Belmonte, who said: James is also a good guy. If it doesn’t work, at some point it will go away. He has helped us a lot even without playing.”

His absence in the team will not look good. brazilian super cup And although his coach termed the injury issue as an excuse, his future will be decided in a meeting to be held soon.

There has been much speculation regarding his departure, with Turkey claiming that the 32-year-old midfielder already has a preliminary agreement to become a new Besiktas player, information that São Paulo has not confirmed or denied.

Seeing all this, a wave of criticism has reached James. Both managers, fans and the press have questioned his attitude and commitment to the team.

James’s response

James Rodríguez, Sao Paulo player. picture: São Paulo FC Press Office.

Amidst the wave of criticism and uncertainty over his future, the footballer responded with a powerful video on his Instagram profile.

In the video you can see how James continues to train with São Paulo and makes it clear that despite the injury he continues to dedicate himself 100% to his return with the club.

The player receives the pass, scores the goal, shoots on goal, all in clear normal conditions and at the highest level. James wrote, “Something about today. Moving on.”

James’s problems

James Rodriguez, who has had an extensive and successful career, has been in controversy on several occasions. His departure from Qatar and Greece was not on good terms and the player has been labeled “problematic”.

For some reason, relations with his coaches almost always deteriorate and James loses weight in the teams where he plays, including the Colombian national team. After a good time in Porto, James arrived in Monaco in 2013. There he met the Italian claudio ranieriWhich, first of all, sent him to the substitutes’ bench.

After the World Cup in Brazil he went real Madrid, Where his first season under Carlo Ancelotti was exceptional. The problem is that the team won neither the league nor the Champions League, and this cost the Italian his job.

come Rafa Benitez With whom James never had good relations. There were two major episodes at that time: first, the beginning of a series of injuries, he left a friendly match between Colombia and Peru on September 8, 2015 in anger.

Benitez was sacked and his replacement came Zinedine Zidane And it was even worse for the Colombian, as James was swiftly demoted.

James Rodriguez arrived at Real Madrid in July 2014 and cost him 60 million euros. Then in early 2015 it increased to 80 million.

At Bayern Munich, in his first season, first with Ancelotti and then Jupp Heynckes, James performed well and became the Bundesliga champion. But Henkes He left and was replaced by Croatian Niko Kovac. The Colombian began to give ground.

Kovac’s request was the same as that of Ranieri, the same as Benitez: “James has been doing well recently, but I believe he can do more. “He puts in effort in defence, but he can still help more and be more direct with the ball,” said the Croatian.

In the end, although Bayern wanted to buy him, James himself said that he did not feel comfortable and returned to Real Madrid.

When James arrived at Everton, he once again had the protection of Ancelotti, but he again moved on and left him unprotected. Unfortunately for James, Rafa Benitez came into office again, and James knew he stood no chance. Then he went to Qatar.

“I went to Qatar because at Everton, the coach didn’t want me and I couldn’t live without being able to play. That year I had some physical problems and the clubs that wanted me in Europe couldn’t do it.’ Don’t pay me a salary,” he commented at the time.Colombian.

In Greece he seemed to have found his place, while at Olympiacos he seemed to have achieved some peace, but from one moment to the next his departure was suddenly confirmed.

sports and football

more sports news