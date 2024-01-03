First look at Jake Gyllenhaal, Colin Farrell, Jennifer Connelly and more in Apple 2024 trailer (Photos)

The TCAs are underway, and with it, first-look photos of several upcoming Apple TV+ originals, such as Sugar, presumed innocent, dark matter, franklinAnd land of women,

colin farrell headlines SugarThe 8-episode Apple TV+ drama debuts on April 5. Farrell plays John Sugar, a private investigator who uncovers the mystery behind the disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the granddaughter of Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. The show offers a contemporary twist on the classic detective genre. Other cast members include Kirby, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutikaris, Nate Corddry, Sidney Chandler and Alex Hernandez. Weekly episodes are released every Friday after the initial three episodes on the first date.

Jake Gyllenhaal, meanwhile, stars and executive produces presumed innocent, a limited series based on the best-selling novel by Scott Turow. Premiering June 14, the show follows Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rusty Sabich, played by Gyllenhaal, who solves a murder in the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office. The Elves series delves into the themes of passion, sex, politics and the dynamics of love. The cast includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, Oti Fagbenle and Renate Reinsway. Episodes are released every Friday, with the first two episodes being released on the 1st and thereafter until July 26.

dark matter A sci-fi thriller based on the best-selling book by Blake Crouch. The nine-episode show, which premieres May 8, stars Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi and Oakes Fegley. The series explores the concept of the road not taken, with Jason Dessen (Edgerton), a physicist, being kidnapped in an alternate version of his life while roaming in Chicago. Episodes are released every Wednesday from May 8 to June 26, starting with the first two episodes on the first date. The story of the elves centers on Desen’s challenges in navigating the maze of alternate realities to reunite with his true family and face a formidable opponent: himself.

franklinAnother limited series from the streamer, starring and executive produced by Michael Douglas, will premiere on April 12. The 8-episode season will begin with the first three episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday until May 17. Based on Stacey Schiff’s book, “A Great Reformation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America,” the series chronicles Benjamin Franklin’s daring mission to France in December 1776, a pivotal moment in the struggle for American independence. The play also stars Noah Jupe as Temple Franklin, Thibault de Montalembert as the Comte de Vergne, Daniel Mays as Edward Bancroft and Ludivine Sagnier as Madame Brillon. even more.

At the end, land of womenThe 6-episode drama, starring and executive produced by Eva Longoria, will premiere this summer. Shot in both English and Spanish, the show stars Longoria as Gala, a free-spirited New York woman who is forced to take care of her aging mother (Carmen Moura) and college due to financial troubles caused by her husband. Forced to flee the city with his 15-year-old daughter (Victoria Bazua). , Seeking refuge in a charming wine town in northern Spain, three women attempt to make a fresh start, but their family secrets are revealed as small-town gossip spreads. The show is available in both languages.

Check out first look photos from each show below.

Sugar, Series premiere, April 5, 2024 Apple TV+

Presumed innocent, Series premiere, June 14, 2024, Apple TV+

dark matterSeries premiere, May 8, 2024, Apple TV+

franklinSeries premiere, April 12, 2024, Apple TV+

land of womenSeries premiere, Summer 2024, Apple TV+