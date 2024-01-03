Israel kills head of Hamas special police force in Rafah

A Hamas police vehicle was attacked in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Wednesday night in what Palestinian media described as a targeted killing by the IDF.

The head of Hamas’ special police force, Majdi Abd al-Aal, was killed in the alleged attack.

A Hamas police vehicle was attacked in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Wednesday night in what Palestinian media described as a targeted killing by the IDF.

The head of Hamas’ special police force, Majdi Abd al-Aal, was killed in the alleged attack.

CNN reported that the information described by Goldfuss was still relevant Wednesday afternoon.

Answer: Yes! pic.twitter.com/6G4zAx94Sm — ιενάκη κηهον | Yankee Koen (@yankeekoen) 7 February 2024

Earlier this week, an Israeli official said on Sunday that the IDF would coordinate with Egypt and find a way to evacuate most of the displaced people in the north before any ground assault on Rafah.

However, despite a steady stream of reports in recent weeks indicating that the IDF would take immediate action with ground troops in Rafah, the Jerusalem Post has learned that such a move could still take time and significant negotiations.

Multiple sources have said that an IDF move on Rafah is not on the immediate horizon, even though Israel has made some progress in talks with Egypt on the issue.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday he was “particularly concerned” by reports that the IDF intends to focus its efforts on Rafah in Gaza.

“Such action would exponentially escalate what is already a humanitarian nightmare with incalculable regional consequences,” Guterres declared before the 193-member UN General Assembly, as he once again called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages. Did.