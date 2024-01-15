Jeff Bezos bought a mansion in Miami from Pablo Cordon’s daughter for US$78 million

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez start living together in a luxurious mansion in Miami after their public affair (EFE/EPA/Nina Prommer)



Jeff Bezos, the famous 60-year-old founder of Amazon, bought a mansion in miami 78 million US dollars, in which He will live with his fiancee Lauren Sanchez54 years old, as the Corden family told the media To inform, property that previously belonged to Raquel Cordon, daughter of Spanish businessman Publio CordonAdds to the growing list of real estate assets owned by Bezos.

The purchase comes at a time of significant change for Bezos, who sold 112 million shares of his company for more than 2 billion euros, decided to move from seattle to florida, This change marks a new phase not only in his personal life, but also in his professional career. Space company Blue Origin has been made its new main focus.

The romantic relationship between Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez is official and public since 2020Bezos’ marriage to MacKenzie Scott in 2019 culminated in the end. Sanchez, an American reporter of Mexican descent, joins Bezos in this new chapter of his life, one marked by greater public visibility for the businessman. last time they attended together Coconut Grove Arts Festival.

Jeff Bezos’ new residence in Miami features neo-Palladian design and luxurious amenities (Getty Images)

The acquisition of this mansion in Miami not only marks a residence change for Bezos and Sanchez, but also Beginning of formal coexistence as a couple.

Middle World It was told that the saleswoman of the mansion, Raquel Cordon is part of the Cordon family, known in Spain for its business legacy and the tragic story of her father, Públio Cordon. Founder of Quiron Hospital Health Group.

On 27 June 1995 in Zaragoza, The businessman was caught and transferred, by the terrorist group GRAPO, At an address near Lyon, where He remained locked in a small cell for several weeks., On 17 September, believing he was still alive, his relatives went to Paris to pay a ransom of 400 million pesetas (equivalent to 2.5 million euros).

The hostage takers later revealed that Corden suffered a back fracture after falling from a three-story building., To date, Corden’s body has not been found, Despite extensive searches carried out around the house where he was held captive and at Mont Ventoux, a place indicated by Silva Sandre, a member of the gang, as his supposed burial place.

The Cordon family, after losing their leader, has continued his business legacy, maintaining a profile of success and resilience.

It extends over the property area 1,400 square meterssituated on land 7,500 square meters. Raquel Cordon and her husband Raul Caldoz made several modifications to the structure, Which includes the restoration of columns and windows as well as the reconstruction of the stairs to individualize the house until achieving a neo-Palladian design characterized by elegance based on balance, symmetry and simplicity.

The property also has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, garage space for a total of seven vehicles, a climbing wall, and a private dock.