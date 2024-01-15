Keep these changes in mind if you’re traveling on a cruise

1 Specialty restaurants have increased in price and most are a la carte food package , supply , We often remember cruisers when specialty restaurants set the prices, as cheap as $25 per person for a full menu of three or four courses. That is a thing of the past. Now you’ll find that most have a la carte pricing, paying for each dish selected, including dessert, or a fixed price for a more exclusive but more expensive experience. It’s easy to spend more than $75 per person at any of them, plus drinks and tips, which range between 18-20%. If you want to save, purchase a special meal package (if your cruise fare doesn’t offer that). It is usually more economical to do this before travelling. Of course, you’ll find many free dining options on all cruises, but the most upscale or themed dining experiences happen at specialty restaurants. If you don’t have a package, some of them have cheap lunches.

2 Use of an app is almost essential but it provides services When apps were released on cruise ships, they represented the future of technology at sea. Now it is almost indispensable, but also a companion that facilitates your travel. Although you do not need to purchase an internet package to use the app, you must download it before entering the ship to avoid inconvenience. With it, book everything from restaurants to tours, services like massages, or any other experience onboard, in addition to seeing the entire day’s itinerary. These are still offered in printed form, but they are disappearing. Most of the apps work very well (Virgin Voyages’ is one that needs improvement), and they also offer the option to chat between family and friends onboard at a very affordable price.

3 Private islands have specific areas and food that you have to pay for It’s true that trendy private islands have a variety of free activities, including dining and use of beaches or swimming pools (most are in the Bahamas). But cruise lines found a great alternative by creating very exclusive and private spaces away from the crowds and thus club houses, private cabins and restaurants emerged at additional cost. Even one of them, Royal Caribbean’s CocoCay, which is a favorite, has many free activities, but those who visit its famous water park with its impressive aquatic roller coaster realize that there are plenty of free activities for kids and adults alike. Both require an entrance fee. Which can be very expensive, as the price varies depending on the date.

4 Some private areas inside ships now accept payment for the entire trip, not per day The “thermal suites” that are part of the spas on ships and are often used to sell day passes are not always available for this. On some ships, or on certain high season dates, they require the purchase of a pass for the entire duration of the voyage. Additionally those that have sunbathing areas for adults with additional costs are often required to purchase passes for the entire trip, thus adding considerable additional cost to the cruise expense. These areas provide personal service with some passengers offering a bar and sometimes even food service for your enjoyment. If you want to use any of these services, check the costs before your trip. As an alternative, even on the largest boats, you can find quiet areas, away from the noise, where you can sit in peace, sunbathe or relax. Now, if you want VIP service, add it to your budget and if you want to use thermal suits, book as soon as the cruise line allows, as they are in high demand.