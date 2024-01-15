This is why they removed the Chinese beans from Lara’s Clap Markets

In recent days, a report issued by Abastecimientos Lara CA was leaked indicating the situation of sugar beans, a finished product included in CLAP markets distributed in the state of Lara during the year 2021.

Three years later, this letter surfaced where he detailed that from July 26 to 28, 2021, he received the amount of 114,932 packages of sugar beans from Productos Lual Packaging Company, at the ABAS Lara facilities.

According to the report, physical analysis of this product was conducted which revealed that it does not meet the characteristics and quality specifications due to loss of organoleptic properties as well as large percentage of damaged, broken grains, impurities and foreign substances. , thus determining that these are not fit for human consumption.

Since then, there has been a reduction and even complete elimination of this type of grain from the Clapp combo in the Laurens unit, which rarely included peas or lentils.

In 2021, Nicolás Maduro requested the removal of these Chinese beans from the markets. At the time he explained: “Because people don’t like it. I understand them, I am also from the neighborhood, I know what they go through. Add black beans or other beans, and reserve Chinese beans for export. They are the ones who are small. “It’s quite tasty in Asia.”

In Lara, the reason for the almost complete recall of this product would be that it is a product that is not suitable for human consumption, at least the product coming from the Food Lual Packaging Company.