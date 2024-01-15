Know the reason for the massive closure of this fast food chain in America

This Tuesday, residents of a California city in the United States were faced with the disturbing news that one of the country’s most prominent fast food chains closed its doors, at least for the dine-in area.

This situation was especially experienced in Oakland, California, where the Taco Bell company announced that it would be closing the doors of its dining rooms as a result of the increasing crime in the state of California, which has also significantly affected the finances of this fast food restaurant. . Chain.

Four of the five Taco Bell locations in downtown Oakland made the decision. But the measure goes far beyond closing dining rooms, they also eliminated cash payments for orders, while limiting the use of establishments to self-service only.

According to the company, the measure comes as a way to protect both customers in the food chain and workers there due to the high rate of insecurity, the reality of which is discouraging not only for owners and establishment workers. , but also for the general public.