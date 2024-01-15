Latest news after Russian war in Ukraine and Navalny’s death, live

US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “crazy HDP” at a fundraising event in San Francisco on Wednesday, drawing sharp criticism from the Kremlin.

According to reporters traveling with the president, Biden said:

“We have a crazy HDP, that guy, Putin and others. And we always have to be worried about nuclear conflict. But the existential threat to humanity is climate,” Biden said, using the acronym SOB, which stands for son of a bitch. now son of a bitch,

In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the “rude” statements were unlikely to in any way offend the head of another country, especially President Putin, but were a matter of great shame for the country.

“Clearly, Mr. Biden is demonstrating Hollywood cowboy-style behavior to serve domestic political interests,” he said Thursday, responding to a question from a journalist from state broadcaster Russia 1.

CNN’s Samantha Waldenberg contributed to this report.