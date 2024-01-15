LF attributes shortages and insecurity to “irregular measures” Abinader | AlMomento.net

tells tells

SANTO DOMINGO.- Fuerza del Pueblo (FP) party presidential candidate Leonel Fernández blamed President Luis Abinader’s “irregular measures” for shortages and insecurity.

“At present, the crisis is so severe that people say they can no longer even make beef leg stew, now they can only make chicken leg stew,” the former president said while interacting with traders and community leaders in the Cristo Rey market area. Can.” ,

He pointed out that “to prevent an increase in products in the family basket, the Abinador government took the wrong decision to authorize the import of finished products instead of the import of raw materials, which would have helped the national productive sectors.” “Some importers have benefited.”

He said that “in face-to-face conversations with traders and community representatives from this important sector, we were able to verify the distress they suffer due to high food prices, insecurity and low wages.”

He said that most of the People’s Pharmacies are closed and those that are open lack medicines. “In addition, the health system in general has deteriorated,” he stressed.

insecurity

Fernández said that “After 7 p.m., Dominicans are practically prisoners in their homes, because due to the prevailing insecurity in the neighborhoods, going out on the streets means exposing themselves to attacks.”

He recalled that during his mandate, programs such as Democratic Security and Safe Neighborhoods were implemented, involving community members and achieving concrete solutions.

The former president promised to restart these programs in his next government to restore peace of mind to the Dominican people.

He also promised to take measures so that Dominicans could get food at lower prices and merchants could operate profitably.

