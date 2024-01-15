More than 100 doctors attend the XXXVIII Congress of the Canarian Society of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in La Palma

The island of La Palma will host the XXXVIII edition of the Congress of the Canarian Society of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (SOCARMEF) from 14 to 16 March.

According to the organization, more than 100 rehabilitation doctors practicing in the Canary Islands will meet at this meeting to address all the news and current issues related to this medical specialty.

The meeting will take place at the H10 Taburiente Playa hotel in the Breña Baja municipality, although the first day of the Congress (at noon on Thursday, March 14) will include the holding of several practical workshops on the afternoon of Thursday, March 14. At the General Hospital of La Palma.

In this edition of the Congress, aspects related to the rehabilitation of patients affected by facial paralysis, temporomandibular joint disorders, the risk of fractures caused by osteoporosis or the application of new technologies in rehabilitation to promote the recovery of patients will be discussed.

Finally, other topics that will be discussed in depth at this Congress include orthopedic problems in adolescents, the most common pelvic floor deformities in childhood or the management of feeding problems and dysphagia in children.