Liverpool: The first night sale of 2024 is coming! This is the date and promotion

Do you want a new cell phone, shoes, clothes, furniture or an appliance? Then you won’t want to miss it First Liverpool Night Sale of 2024So here we will tell you date and promotion,

The Mexican department store has become one of consumers’ favorites because of its wide variety of products and because it often puts all of its items on sale at irresistible prices.

and it’s the same liverpool It not only participates in Buen Fin, Hot Sale or Black Friday, but it also has its own sales campaign called ‘Night Sale’, which runs between two to three days.

When is the first Liverpool Night Sale of 2024?

So, if you are already eagerly waiting for its arrival to buy those items that you have been wanting for a long time, then you should know First Night of the Year Sale Dates and Promotions,

As stated by the Mexican firm itself, the first season of its unique offer will arrive during last weekend of april,

how is that The first night sale of 2024 will be held this year from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28.If there is no change from the store.

the above therefore liverpool It wants those who are looking for a gift for Mexican Mother’s Day to be able to find it in its extensive catalog and to pamper their mother on that special date for her.

These are the promotions that Liverpool will get

As in each night saleThe company will be offering incredible promotions across almost their entire store including fashion, accessories, electronics, furniture, appliances, white goods and many more.

However, what its offers will be has not been disclosed. liverpoolBased on other versions, we can tell you that discounts ranging from 30 to 70 percent can be found in its various departments.

This way you can buy things like screens, mattresses, clothes, shoes, cell phones, video games, bags, glasses, jewelry, irons, stoves, refrigerators and blenders at prices much lower than their regular price.

you already know Dates and promotions that will take place in the first Liverpool Night Sale of 2024So save these dates to take home what you’ve always wanted.