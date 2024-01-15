Maduro regime attacks Petro, Lula and Mujica: “Place your opinions where appropriate”

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro; Lula da Silva, Head of State of Brazil; and José Mujica, former President of Uruguay

Nicolas Maduro’s rule in Venezuela rained heavily against its regional allies gustavo petroPresident of Colombia; Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil; And Jose “Pepe” MujicaFormer head of state of Uruguay.

Through your account on the social network george rodriguezExpressed: “We do not get involved in anyone’s business. Put your opinions where they are appropriate,

“Do you know the President? Petrochairman Lula, musica, etc., of the plan of insurrection and assassination revealed here by the chief spokesman of fascism in Miami? Continuing: “Will your countries accept a plan to attack the President as we have disclosed on numerous occasions? Did you know that the fascist organization Vente Venezuela never requested to be registered as a political party, nor was any application made on its own initiative? That is to say, that party was never registered with the CNE (National Electoral Council) nor did it seek registration on its own initiative,” Rodriguez published.

And he completed: “Have you heard that 100% of the parties accredited to the CNE have registered one of the 13 candidates from across the political spectrum competing for the Venezuelan presidency? Ignorance? Ignorance? Fear? We do not get involved in anyone’s business. Put your opinions where they are appropriate,

Message from George Rodriguez

This strong attack by Chavismo against its historical regional allies is due to the fact Petro, Lula and Mujica interrogated in the last days electoral process in venezuelawhere the opposition leader is Maria Corina Machado Has been disqualified from running in the July 28 elections and the person she wanted to nominate is a historian Corina YorisHe was not even allowed to register as a candidate.

Brazil’s presidents on Thursday, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and France, Emmanuel MacronSaid there are obstacles to registration of opposition Yori’s candidacy “Serious”,

LulaHe said this while speaking to the press jointly with his French counterpart on an official visit to Brazil The fact that Yoris has not been able to register as a candidate has no “political or legal” explanation.,

French President Emmanuel Macron poses with Brazilian Lula da Silva in Brasilia on Thursday (AP Photo/Eraldo Perez)

for its part, colombia government Expressed its concern about the difficulties of the Venezuelan opposition in registering its candidacy for this year’s elections.

,Colombia expresses its concern about recent events that occurred on the occasion of the registration of some presidential candidatesEspecially with regard to the difficulties faced by majority opposition sectors such as the PUD and the Vente Venezuela movement, the Foreign Ministry said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, former President of Uruguay jose mujica He said that Venezuela “remains in”stubborn rule” He Does not respect the “primary laws of democracy”,

“Do you know what the misfortune of Venezuela is? It’s the same misfortune as Argentina: it’s too rich., And they have surrounded him. His is a stubborn regime, which is blindly contradictory.said the Broad Front representative on the radio. corner By participating in an event at Expo Activa de Soriano, Uruguay.

And he added: “When your place is under siege, any dissenter is a traitor. so, The Venezuelan political system is always vigilant and does not respect the elementary laws of democracy, You need to respect people who think differently because to agree… it would be a pain, we are left with monarchy. “We need the freedom to disagree.”

Message from Maria Corina Machado

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado This Friday he gave thanks Petro, Lula And long sign on english vowel His stance on the presidential elections of 28 July, in which he expressed his concern about the impossibility of registering the candidacy of an anti-Chavismo Corina Yoris,

,I thank President Emmanuel Macron, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Gustavo Petro His stance in the last hours confirms that our fight is fair and democratic,” the Vente Venezuela leader said on her X account.

Then he asked “world democratic leaders“To unite to demand the Maduro regime Allow Yoris Registration As a candidate for Venezuela’s main opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD).

“It has become clear There are no political or legal reasons Which prevents Corinna Yoris from becoming a candidate and boycotts her, like me, denies the possibility of free and fair elections,” he said.

Finally, he said: “We call on all democratic leaders of the world to support the full implementation of the Barbados AgreementIt was signed just a few months ago to hold free and fair elections in Venezuela.