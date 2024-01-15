Amanda Seyfried reveals she was given more motherly roles after the birth of her first child

Amanda Seyfried – January 2023 – Avalon – Critics’ Choice Awards

Amanda Seyfried has revealed that she received more offers for mother roles after the birth of her first child.

The American actress, who has two children with husband Thomas Sadoski, said at the Berlin Film Festival that she has got more roles since becoming a mother.

She explained to Variety: “In my career, playing a mother is still a little new. It seems like once I had a baby, I just played mom and that’s Hollywood. ,

He further added, “But I think the roles have become much richer and more challenging than what I experienced at the beginning of my career. »

In her latest feature film ‘Seven Wells’, the star plays a theater director, who is also a mother, who has to confront her repressed traumas.

She said of her role: “I felt like Jeanine, as a mother, was trying to figure out where she was in her life as a parent and as a wife who On the verge of separation from her husband – she’s kind of hanging on by a thread everywhere and she’s not taken as seriously as she wants in her career, and she always wants more. »