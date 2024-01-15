Yordan Alvarez made a childish mistake against the Yankees

Houston Astros lost for the second time in a row against new York Yankees At the start of the 2024 regular season. This negative result came mainly due to numerous errors, some defensive and others mental, such as those made by Cuban. yordan alvarez,

The Las Tunas-born prodigy had a night to forget, not only for being blanked in four innings, but also for playing one of the game’s worst games.

ninth of New York They again ran against the current, although this time they had to erase the lead of only one run. Relievers couldn’t keep their opponents scoreless after the departure of Dominican Cristian Javier, who was scoreless in six innings. Who took the lead at the top of the seventh inning.

Even after the match was over, Siderales put the match in jeopardy when two costly errors by Jeremy Pena and pitcher Parker Mushinsky allowed the visitors to score a run of four that completely decided the match.

Yordan Alvarez made an error against the New York Yankees

As if all this wasn’t enough, in the bottom of the ninth inning, after jose altuve Opened the round with a single to right field, yordan alvarez He hit a ground ball through the shortstop, which was ideal for a double play. But after forcing second, Waiters threw to first, allowing the Cuban to survive.

But an incredible thing happened. After passing the preliminary examination, yordan alvarez He returned to the infield, something unforgivable at that level of baseball. The first baseman, Anthony Rizzo, realized this, went to meet him and knocked him out, to the disbelief of everyone present.

However, given the large gap that already existed, beyond anecdotes, the play did not have much of an impact, but the truth is that it attracted a lot of attention that a player with such quality and experience yordan alvarez Make these types of mistakes.

