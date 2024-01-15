“March for our Democracy”: organizers and the CDMX government clash over the official number of attendees

The March for Our Democracy in Mexico City concluded in the Zócalo of CDMX. (dark room)

While the organizer of “march for our democracy“They claim they ran around 700 thousand people In Mexico City, Government Secretariat From the Mexican capital he cut off that they were 90 thousand protestersAnd also added that on the day the rally will be held building closure Finished with white balance.

“More than 700,000 people gathered at the CDMX main square with their hearts in their hands for democracy. And more than 100 cities in Mexico and the world!”, expressed one of the civil organizations that called for this demonstration.

In addition to CDMX, the march was repeated in several cities of the Mexican Republic such as Puebla, Mérida, Aguascalientes and other parts of the planet, considering that the democratic model is at risk of being lost.

The “pink tide” completely colored the historic center and its surroundings, where Lorenzo Córdova, former presidential advisor of the National Electoral Institute (INE), said in his speech that Mexican democracy is in danger, because those in power destroy the electoral institutions. Want to finish. ,

A national anthem that gives you goosebumps, hear it, see it, feel it.

In his speech, Lorenzo Córdova Vianello said that by trying to make autonomous institutions disappear, the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador wants to destroy the ladder that helped him reach the presidency of the Republic, with the aim of preventing his party from losing. Had to stop. status of. Hegemony.

“We say ‘no’ to every attempt to dismantle those institutions that the powers that be today want to disappear or disobey because they make it uncomfortable,” Córdova said.

For its part, the Mexico City Government Secretariat estimated that the number of protesters on the morning of 18 February was around 90 people.

“The political rally that took place this morning in the capital’s Zocalo was attended by about 90 thousand people and ended with a white balance.

The calculations of the Morenoist government began a series of ridicule recalling the episode in which Martí Batres cut short one of the previous marches by pointing out that only between 10 and 12 thousand were present.

One of the participants, independent senator Emilio Álvarez Icaza, said ironically, “And Martí Batres did not come forward to say that there were less than 12 (thousand) people.”

For this reason, supporters of the democratic cause who called for this Sunday’s march highlighted videos in which the Zocalo plate can be seen painted pink and white, where the greatest intensity occurred when thousands of people sang the Mexican national anthem. Sang.

For its part, Segob-CDMX said that the local Morenoist government provided all the facilities to hold this march in an environment of security.

From Puebla, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that the march took place without incident in terms of security, but he expressed his disagreement with the participants in this protest act, and accused them of being “brokers” for the 2006 electoral fraud. Accused of being. 2012, in which, according to the Tabasco native, the Presidency of the Republic was stolen from him.

“Some of those who were there today, especially the intellectuals or pseudo-intellectuals, remained silent about the brokers, the frauds of 2006 and 2012. But now it attracts my attention a lot and I am also happy that they call it our democracy, because yes, it is theirs. “Nothing more than power without the people,” he declared in the capital of Puebla, where he had gone to deliver the restoration work of the temple of Antonio de Padua.

This same Sunday, almost simultaneously with the March for Our Democracy, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo went to the INE headquarters to request her registration as Morena’s presidential candidate. He was welcomed at the formal ceremony by Presidential Advisor Guadalupe Taddei Zavala.