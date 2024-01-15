This is how Bank of America and Starbucks compensate their customers

A new partnership between Bank of America and Starbucks Coffee Company will provide rewards to millions of Bank of America cardholders in the United States. Moreover, it will provide the possibility to get other benefits by linking the accounts.



So Bank of America (BofA) cardholders and Starbucks Rewards members will get 2% cashback.

All this, added to the card rewards they already earn on qualifying purchases, and 1 star for every $2.00 USD spent at Starbucks. As long as they link an eligible debit or credit card to their Starbucks Rewards at BofA.com/starbucks or starbucks.com/bofa.

Meanwhile, with a linked Bank of America debit or credit card, members will be able to unlock their new benefits through qualifying purchases. They’ll do this within the Starbucks application.

Therefore, one of the benefits is to reload Starbucks digital gift cards. Additionally, you can also order in advance or pay through the app at the register.

Similarly, stars earned can be redeemed for rewards at Starbucks. These include drinks, food, products and a free coffee bean.

It should also be clarified that the program is open to currently enrolled Starbucks Rewards members and Bank of America cardholders. Similarly, it is also available for new members or cardholders.

How can customers connect?

customers will be able to connect Starbucks Rewards at www.starbucks.com/rewards one of two app.starbucks.com, Additionally, to apply to become a Bank of America cardholder you can visit https://bankofamerica.com,

The first thing you have to go through is the registration process. BankAmeriDeals To activate and enroll in the offer. The second step is to register or log in to your Starbucks Rewards account.

Finally, they need to save an eligible debit or credit card in their account.



