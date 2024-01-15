What to eat if you want to improve blood circulation and lower blood pressure Health magazine

blood pressure This is the force that blood exerts when it presses against the walls of your arteries. This happens every time the heart beats and pumps blood into the arteries.

When the heart beats and pumps blood, systolic (high) pressure is produced, while when this organ is at rest between beats, diastolic (low) pressure is produced, MedlinePlus explains.

Regarding blood pressure reading, usually the systolic number is placed before or above the diastolic number, for example, 120/80, which means that the systolic number is 120 and the diastolic number is 80.

Good Foods to Improve Circulation and Blood Pressure

Diet is also very relevant, there are some of them that may have special properties that benefit patients with this health condition, these are recommended by the AARP portal.

1. Chilli: These fruits have properties that greatly benefit the flow of blood circulation. This is because the sting from its seeds helps in dilating the arteries and blood vessels, apart from promoting circulation.

2. Oranges and other citrus fruits: These fruits contain a good amount of vitamin C, so, in addition to helping the immune system, they strengthen the capillary walls and prevent the accumulation of plaque. Apart from orange, grapes, papaya and guava also have these powers.

Apart from orange, grapes, papaya and guava also have these powers.

3. Pumpkin Seeds: They are rich in vitamin E, which protects body tissues and reduces the thickness of the blood, thereby preventing clots. These can be added to foods like salads or stews.

4. Water: It allows you to flush out toxins from the body and improve blood circulation. When someone doesn’t drink enough water, their blood can thicken, which can lead to clots.

5. Garlic: This vegetable is one of the essential ingredients in Latin cuisine, it works to cleanse the blood and prevent the accumulation of plaque, which prevents the formation of clots and promotes good heart health.

