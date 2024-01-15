María Corina Machado calls for “peace and firmness” after Venezuela’s election date announced

Presidential elections will be held in Venezuela on July 28.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado Urged citizens to maintain “calm and firmness” in the face of the recent announcement of National Election Council (CNE), controlled by Chavismo, on the next presidential elections 28th July, in which you are prevented from participating political disqualification Which she rejects as unconstitutional.

You may be interested in: Elections in Venezuela: Maduro regime established that presidential elections will be held on July 28

,Today, given all that has happened, those who try to ignore the rights of Venezuelans, listen to me well, peace and perseverance, this is what is coming, and more than ever.” said the opposition candidate at a political event in Barinas state (south-western region), in front of dozens of supporters.

Machado, who won the main opposition coalition’s primaries last time 22 October more than 2.5 million votes, He reaffirmed his commitment to “go to the end”, thus rejecting the veto imposed by the Chavista dictatorship, which prevents him from holding public office until 2036.

You may be interested in: United States confirms designation of Venezuela as a national security threat

The former MLA also accused the Nicolas Maduro regime of being afraid of some people competitive election And He assured that Chavismo “wants to exit through the electoral route.”

International community Machado stressed, “Elections have been called under conditions that guarantee that Venezuelans can elect whomever they want, not whomever Maduro wants to point his finger at.”

Machado, who won the main opposition coalition’s primaries on October 22 by more than 2.5 million votes, reaffirmed his commitment to “go to the end”, thus defying the veto imposed by the Chavista dictatorship. (EFE/Miguel Gutierrez)



Through the social network X, the opposition leader confirmed his commitment to move forward in this direction clean and free elections For the country.

You may be interested in: What to expect in Venezuela after presidential elections are called on July 28?

in regard of election calendar Presented by CNE, consisting of a 21-day campaign 4th and 25th JulyThe opposition has a period of 20 days till March 25 to decide their strategy for these elections.

Although Chavismo suggests that Nicolas Maduro Will seek third term The Venezuelan dictator has not yet confirmed his candidacy. In this context, the two-time presidential candidate Henryk Capriles RadonskyAlso disqualified from participating, called on the opposition to guarantee a viable alternative against the ruling party, urged maximum unity and did not give up the power of the vote.

“it’s time to Maximum unity and dispassion, Do not give up the power of voting under any circumstances. Put the country and Venezuelans above any personal interest. “Under no circumstances can the people be left without any choice,” the former governor said in the X, minutes after the CNE announced the election date.

Capriles expressed his belief that Maduro does not have a majority and will attempt to create division and encourage abstention.

Heinrich Capriles Radonski called on the opposition to guarantee a viable alternative against the ruling party, urging maximum unity and not giving up the power of the vote.

,Let’s not repeat the mistakes, there is a lesson to be learned. We have to go out and beat (chavismo) by knockout, This country has been waiting for that moment to express itself, let us live that historic moment.”

He acknowledged that the CNE’s announcement is a response to the regime’s efforts to “stay in power”, but that “there are millions of Venezuelans who do not want to vote for Chavismo”, because “they represent the worst government in history.”

Similarly, he emphasized the experience of the gubernatorial elections in Barinas in 2021 and pointed out that the opposition must remain united to ensure a clear and representative choice in this important contest that will define the future of millions of Venezuelans.

“It should be the same in this case, and even more so because we are talking about the future of millions of Venezuelans,” he said.

The Venezuelan dictator said this Tuesday that the people “will win big againIn the presidential elections, he has not yet confirmed whether he will run for re-election, even if his party accepts it.

The Venezuelan dictator said the people will “gain a big victory again” in the presidential election. (EFE/Miguel Gutierrez)



,We are going to the elections and I am sure that people will again fight their battle and achieve a big victory once again.“, he expressed.

He also indicated that the calendar presented by the CNE is “sacred words”, and ruled out the possibility of suspending the elections, an idea, he condemned, spread by some opposition leaders.

“The CNE has said a sacred word, and we say with the announcement by the CNE of presidential elections on July 28, Amen! We are going to the presidential elections,” Maduro said during an event in Caracas. Said during a program in which he promised to distribute one million. Mattresses and 6.2 million pairs of shoes for vulnerable populations.

(With information from EFE and AFP)