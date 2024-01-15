María Corina Machado reaffirms commitment to the electoral path

Opposition leader María Corina Machado sent a message to Venezuelans this Sunday night, March 31, in which she reaffirmed her commitment to maintaining the electoral path.

In a video posted on his social networks he urged citizens to move forward more strongly. “Far from dividing us, it unites us,” he said.

“It is not true that the regime has won the game, on the contrary, what they have done is so obscene that it has forced their former allies to raise their voices,” said the Vente Venezuelan leader.

Similarly, he reiterated that Maduro would not choose his opponent, because on October 22 Venezuelans had endorsed a new policy and would not allow that mandate to be “betrayed”.

“We have up to 10 days before July 28 to replace the candidate and the fight is a fight,” he said, in reference to statements made by some Chavista spokesmen about the replacement of candidates for the election.

In this sense, María Corina recognized the work and commitment of all opposition colleagues, who have been determined to ensure respect for the will expressed by Venezuelans in the primaries.

“Today we are confident that no one will divert us from the path that will lead us to clean and free elections, where I will be the presidential candidate or Corinna Yvoris will be the candidate,” he said.

