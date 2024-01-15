New models, concepts and new designs: meet the cars that shine at the New York Auto Show

Admin 26 mins ago Business Leave a comment 47 Views

NY – While the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is gradually increasing, the world’s leading automakers are committed to maintaining a diverse offering in their portfolio.

This year’s edition featured New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), which takes place at the Jacobs Javits Convention Center and where new models powered by internal combustion engines that will hit the market this year are highlighted. The exhibition will run till April 7.

Demand for gasoline vehicles remains dominant in the United States despite the development of new electric products and aggressive North American government goals that aim for carbon-free vehicles to represent 56% of all cars manufactured by 2032.

(TagstoTranslate)New Cars(T)New York International Auto Show

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Solana and Jupiter price prediction for this week.

Despite the surge in selling, Solana and Jupiter did not see a deep decline. The ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved