Gorilla Walking, an exercise that improves strength and balance

Mexico City, March 30 (EL Universal). – Gorilla Walking is a new exercise that is becoming an Internet sensation for testing balance, coordination and strength while maintaining the primate’s typical stance. It contains the most important muscles of the body.

Famous fitness influencer, Sam Hope, explains that through these movements that date back to prehistoric times, he discovered that dedicating a few minutes a day to performing this routine, which does not require equipment, produced remarkable improvements in various parts of his body. There has been a change. Body. ,

improves balance

In the beginning, great coordination is required to maintain the initial posture and then add its specific movements.

strengthens hips

The hip should always remain firm during rotation and movement of the legs.

arm strength increases

It can be said that this exercise uses all the strength of the arms, which is why it has the great advantage of not requiring any equipment.

It starts with a position similar to the low squat, with the only variation being that the feet are well planted on the ground and wider than shoulder-width apart, maintaining a neutral spine, without slouching or straight.

Maintaining this figure, without changing the starting position, you should begin to rotate your body slightly from one side to the other, creating heaviness in the arms and keeping the shoulders back.

The key to mastering this technique is that the hands always remain in front, while the legs follow the movement of the torso, first in one direction and then back. The greatest strength will always come from the abdominal area.

This exercise requires a lot of strength and full functioning of all limbs, which is why it is not recommended for people who have any physical injuries to their knees, ankles or hips.