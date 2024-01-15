Fernando Tatis Jr. made 9 offensive starts in San Diego

San Diego Padres Received for the fourth time in the 2024 season mlb To san francisco giants, At the end of the second inning, the first hitters and attack leaders lead the offensive against their current opponents.

San Francisco management equipped the pitching circle with copper for the starter Dalton Jefferies, The pitcher had to face severe beatings from the local people. “Petco Park”,

Everything started badly for the visitors in San Diego. xander bogarts He reached first base after an error by the shortstop. tyler fitzgerald, Then, the “party” of hits began and that was the media. Fernando Tatis Jr. Who lit the spark.

Fernando Tatis Jr. gets the San Diego party started

The Dominican hit a long double to left field after the ball reached the spectators after hitting the grass. Meanwhile, Bogaerts scored the game’s first score after receiver patrick bailey Missed his partner’s throw.

Like my compatriots, manny machado He also added his first double shot of the championship. His hit went to center field and allowed Tatis Jr. to score his second run of the game for the San Diego Padres.

On the other hand, the receiver luis campsano He found some teammates in turnovers and scored three against San Francisco. Mask hit his first home run in the championship and went 5×0.

The San Diego Padres’ productivity wasn’t limited to the first inning. a post later jake cronenworth, with double, chartered sixth. Whereas, Ha-seong kim He drove the ball out of the park with a fly ball to left field with his teammates Manny Machado and Cronenworth on base.

The San Diego Padres came into the duel with a balance of two wins and three losses. In his previous appearances he had succeeded against los angeles dodgers and one against the San Francisco Giants opening day,

