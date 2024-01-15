Jurassic World: Will Scarlett Johansson star in the next film coming in 2025?

Would you be excited to see Scarlett Johansson face off against a T-Rex? You might get your chance, as the actress is currently in talks with Universal to headline the new film jurassic worldWhich may hit theaters in July 2025. Advertisement, Your content continues below

regular in blockbuster movies Johansson should have no trouble carrying the burden of a heavy franchise Jurassic Park Looking back at his blockbuster experience. Ultimately, she played Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, in nine films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including a feature film focusing on the character released in 2021. But the actress has more than one bow, and her filmography proves that she’s as comfortable in superhero roles as she is in making people cry. And with good reason: his performances in films marriage story And jojo rabbit He received two Oscar nominations. Therefore he is fully capable of answering the dinosaurs.

Scarlett Johansson Avengers: Age of Ultron, ©Marvel Studios

Gareth Edwards confirmed behind the camera If Universal wants to keep its schedule and launch the film in the United States on July 2, 2025, the studio will have to promote the project and move its pre-production forward. In terms of staging, after weeks of rumors, we now know that the director evil one And the creatorGareth Edwards will really be at the helm of this film which will tell and launch a whole new story.”new jurassic era,

Gareth Edwards on the film’s release the creator, © Getty Images

The feature film, which does not yet have an official title, is written by David Koepp (already on the screenplay). Jurassic Park and its sequel the Lost World) and counts Steven Spielberg among its executive producers (through Amblin Entertainment), as well as Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley (for Kennedy-Marshall). It remains to be seen how, more than 30 years after its first steps into cinema, the franchise jurassic park/world With this film will manage to renew itself once again, or if it will be time to let the dinosaurs disappear forever. Note, the last three films jurassic world In all it grossed over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office, making the saga one of the most popular in cinema.

The three Jurassic World films grossed approximately 4 billion in theaters. © Universal Pictures

While other films are waiting for clarity Jurassic Park And jurassic world Can be watched or rewatched on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video streaming platforms.