Mark Zuckerberg forces Meta to issue worrying warning about the risks of MMA

CEO of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp He has trained hard with great Jiu-Jitsu athletes and MMA champions such as Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovskihe was ready to fight Elon Musk in UFC fighting cage After an exchange of statements between the two giants through their respective social networks, however, Zuckerberg’s injury ultimately ruined everything.

And it was actually his absence from business operations due to injury. has forced Meta to warn its potential investors About that effect Zuckerberg’s prolonged absence and even possible death risked his training.

Israel Adesanya and Mark Zuckerberg Instagram/@stylebender

“We are currently dependent on the continued services and performance of our key personnel, including Mark Zuckerberg. Mr. Zuckerberg and certain other members of management engage in various high-risk activities, such as combat sports, extreme sports and recreational aviationwhich consists of Risk of serious injury and death, If Mr. Zuckerberg is unavailable for any reason, could have a material adverse effect on our operationsMeta informed its investors through a statement.

Zuckerberg himself took the news with a bit of humor and responded to the publication with a GIF of his training partner. Alexander Volkanovsky Saying: “Higher risk equals higher reward.”

The creator of Facebook is far from reaching professional level in mixed martial arts and the risk of death in the practice of these disciplines is low, especially in a controlled environment; However, His knee injury required him to take a nine-month recovery period.