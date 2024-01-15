Medellin: Owner of the helicopter that fell from an exclusive restaurant – Investigation Unit

around 5 pm Monday, February 26, a Bell Helicopter, model 206L-3, takes off from the heliport in a special aircraft. The restaurant, in the Manrique commune of Medellín, collapsed seconds after taking off.

plane Registration HK4810, with capacity for 6 passengersThe special was hung from a tower located on the side of the fifth floor of the restaurant.

According to Aerocivil, There were 6 people inside the plane who were saved. By control organizations.

Besides, The Accident Investigation Technical Directorate of Civil Aeronautics announced that it is already investigating C.Due to accident.

owner and contract

time iInvestigation was carried out and it was established that the aircraft belonged to the company Sociedad Aeronáutica de Santander SAS, Registered in Medellín in 2002.

In this last firm, the sole shareholder appears: Firm Hangar 29 SAS, legally represented by Gustavo Adolfo Otalvaro López and is dedicated to national air cargo transport services, national air passenger transport and tour operator activities.

In fact, the helicopter, which Fell on a Monday afternoon in Medellín, it was used by the M45 Azotea restaurant, One of the routes that the company offers to foreigners and locals in Medellin.

In addition to typical restaurants, Hangar 29 SAS offers Guatapé, Santa Fe de Antioquia, Hacienda Napoles, Hacienda La Divisa as destinations and two more restaurants in Retiro (Antioquia) and Llanogrande.

However, apart from appearing on tourism pages. Aeronautical Society of Santander SAS and Hangar 29 SAS, They appear in the list of contracts that have been concluded with public entities.

in the matter of Sociedad Aeronáutica de Sanchez, has about 14 contracts. In fact, one appears in force with the Special District of Science, Technology and Innovation of Medellín, for 70 million pesos, pFor emergency response and wildfire extinguishing with the Bambi Bucket System.

But he has also signed with LTo the governments of Antioquia, Hidroituango and Telemedellín.

70 people, including police and rescue workers, took part in the rescue.

In the case of Hangar 29, This is reflected in the contracts with entities such as the Cundinamarca Health Secretariat, the Government of Boyacá and the government of Antioquia.

time called The Sociedad Aeronáutica de Santander was asked about the accident and from there, its commercial director Juliana Moreno assured that she could not provide information. Because he did not have authority.

except for The company was due to issue a statement in the morning this Tuesday.

This diary too called Gustavo Adolfo Otalvaro López, but at the end of this versionHad not given any response.

investigation unit

