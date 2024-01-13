Mega Millions Winning Numbers for 01/12/23: $187 Million Jackpot

AndThe draw took place this Friday mega millions Corresponding to January 12, 2024, with a purse of $187 million, or a cash purse of $91.3 million.

The winning numbers were: 19, 34, 35, 45 and 67 mega ball Was: 07. Multiplier megaplier It was 3X.

No winner has been reported yet.

The next draw will be held on Tuesday 16 January.

How much is a Mega Millions ticket?

each line of mega millions Its price is 2 dollars. To play, you must choose six numbers from two different groups of numbers: five different numbers between 1 and 70 (which are drawn from the white balls) and one number from 1 to 25 (which Is mega ball Gold). you can also select Easy Select/Quick Select, If you get six numbers right, you win the jackpot.

The grand prize is determined based on pre-ticket sales and is announced prior to each drawing.

There are a total of nine ways to win a prize mega millionsFrom jackpots to refunds of purchased tickets. To this you can include other game options such as megaplier, Due to which the ticket price increases by $3.

In this option, you choose a ball which, if awarded, increases your prize by the number appearing on said ball up to a maximum of 10 times. There is also the option to choose different game options at additional cost.

If you buy tickets online the price is higher than buying from a fixed establishment, but it gives you the advantage of attending from anywhere in the world.

Prior to this drawing, the last winning ticket of Jackpot was bought in F.L.Another historic prize of $1.6 billion was awarded for the draw on December 26, 2023. Therefore, by December 29, the accumulated purse of $20 million was triggered.