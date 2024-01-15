important point: In addition to Bitcoin’s significant growth, with the halving approaching, miners are already selling their stakes.

Token volume by region is at its lowest level since July 2021.

In the last two months alone, miners dumped more than 8,400 BTC, worth approximately $530 million.

The leading cryptocurrency has surged nearly 50% since the beginning of the year and topped $63,000.

This has been confirmed as Bitcoin has seen skyrocketing growth in recent weeks. Miners have already started selling their tokens,

This means that miners prefer to hold cash ahead of the BTC halving taking place in April this year.

According to Glassnode data, the share of miners Fell to 8,426 BTC Value approximately $530 million. Similarly, he still has 1,812,482 coins deposited.

It should be noted that due to these liquidations, the accumulation of miners reached Lowest level since July 2021,

role of bitcoin miners

Sales by this group began in October 2023, when they owned approximately 1.83 million BTC.

Currently, miners receive 6.25 BTC per block, but after the halving, they will only earn 3.125 BTC.

This event causes miners to change their strategies. For example, they are now liquidating their stakes to finance the purchase of more mining equipment and with greater efficiency, to ensure that the business is still profitable.

On the other hand, these sales are also positive for miners as the most popular cryptocurrency has increased significantly by almost 50% since the beginning of the year.

This time, BTC is trading with a weekly gain of 23.3%Above 63,000 USD.