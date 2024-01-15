Missing mother and daughter found dead in their own home

On Thursday, March 28, around 5:40 p.m., authorities found two women dead, who had not been heard from since the previous March 26.

According to what the Pereira Metropolitan Police informed El Tiempo, the bodies were found inside their own house, which is located in the La Floresta neighborhood of the municipality of Dosquebradas (Risaralda).

Uniformed officers had gone to the house after receiving a complaint from a relative of the women, who argued that he had not seen them for several days or did not know about them.

“You entered the above mentioned house finding a 55-year-old woman and her 29-year-old daughter. “Both the men were found in a high degree of decomposition and lying on beds and in separate rooms,” police said.

According to official information, the deceased women are Luz Elena Melan and her daughter Katrin Gonzales Melan. The mother was a housewife and the young woman was a nurse.

At the moment, both officials and relatives are waiting for the opinion of forensic medicine to determine the cause of death and – if necessary – to begin an investigation.

