Kim Kardashian dares to wear an indecent dress inspired by Bianca Censori

While there were fears of tension between Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West, as well as his new wife Bianca Sensori, the latter recently silenced detractors by getting very cozy with Ye’s new partner. More than a simple cordial understanding, Kim Kardashian seems to be inspired by the Australian architect’s often daring outfits.

A few weeks ago during the “Vultures Listening Experience” listening session for the release of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s joint album, “Vultures”, Kim Kardashian made a surprise appearance with Bianca Censori. This first joint public appearance caused confusion among some fans.

The Disturbing Similarities Between Kim Kardashian and Bianca Sensori’s Extremely Daring Styles

During the “Vulture Vol. 2” listening party, Kim Kardashian and Bianca Sensori were seen together again, showing a definite collusion for the first time since her marriage to Kanye West. This new meeting, which came after she and the reality TV star were reported to be in conflict according to the press, led to speculation about the nature of their relationship.

It looks like the relationship between Kim and Bianca Sensori goes way beyond appearances. In fact, Kim Kardashian no longer hesitates to adopt provocative clothing styles, just like Kanye West’s wife. Just two weeks ago, she caused a sensation by posting a photo of herself wearing a long fur coat and a tight-fitting transparent dress, strangely reminiscent of Bianca Sensori’s style.

Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend showed a shocking style!

Kim Kardashian has done it again by adopting the style advocated by her ex-husband at the beginning of the year “The Year Without Pants”, In a photo published on her Instagram account, she is seen wearing a fur coat and heeled boots integrated with transparent tights, without any other clothes and with her upper body visible, all while wearing sunglasses .

Kanye West, for his part, has repeatedly shared photos of Bianca Sensori on his Instagram account, showing her in daring outfits similar to Kim Kardashian. Faced with these disturbing similarities, Internet users couldn’t help but respond, with some questioning Kim Kardashian’s motivations: “Why is she trying to look like Kanye West’s wife?”We can read this especially in the comments of his publication.

What’s really going on in the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Bianca Sensori? Kim Kardashian’s intentions behind her fashion choices are unclear. Only the main interested parties can provide clarification on the deeper motivations for these stylistic inspirations. One thing is certain that this new attitude of Kim Kardashian does not fail to bring people into discussion and raise questions.